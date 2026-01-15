Submit Release
AHA expresses support for bill improving cybersecurity workforce in rural hospitals

The AHA Jan. 14 expressed support for the Rural Hospital Cybersecurity Enhancement Act (S. 2169), legislation that would direct the Department of Health and Human Services to create a comprehensive workforce strategy to train cybersecurity professionals and develop partnerships to expand the cybersecurity workforce in rural hospitals. The bill is led by Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz. “Rural hospitals can face unique risks, challenges and impacts when defending against cyberattacks,” the AHA wrote in comments to the sponsors. “This framework will give rural hospitals tools to strengthen cybersecurity and mitigate risks associated with harmful cyber threats.”

