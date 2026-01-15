Data shows sharp increase in alcohol-related ED visits since early 2000s

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found a drastic increase in alcohol-related emergency department visits from 2003-2004 to 2021-2022. The report said visits rose 101% for males and 96% for females. Visits were for diagnoses that included alcohol-induced psychosis, alcohol abuse, myopathy and liver disease, among others. Additionally, the report said that alcohol was the most common substance involved in substance-related ED visits from 2021-2023, outpacing opioids and cannabis.

