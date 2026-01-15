Yankton County Highways Scheduled for Closure for James River Bridge Replacement Project

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026

Contact:

Kevin Heiman, PE; Engineering Supervisor, 605-668-2929



MENNO, S.D. – Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, Yankton County Highway 587 (Stone Church Road) and County Highway 217 (Northwest Jim River Road) will be closed to through traffic for the replacement of the James River Bridge.

The reconstruction project consists of the replacement of the existing bridge and approach grading work. Traffic will be diverted onto the designated detour route at the intersection of 431st Avenue to S.D. Highway 46, S.D. Highway 25, and U.S. Highway 18.

The highway closures will be in effect for the duration of the two-year project. Access to adjacent property will be maintained throughout the project.

The prime contractor for the $7.5 million project is Grangaard Construction of Watertown, SD. The overall project completion date is Nov. 19, 2027.

