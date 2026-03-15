For Immediate Release:

Saturday, March 14, 2026

Contact:

Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communication Coordinator, 605-773-2898



Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 Closures Scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2026

(Winter Storm Release #1)



PIERRE, S.D. – On Saturday, March 14, 2026, sections of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 in South Dakota will be closed due to the combination of heavy snow and sustained strong winds causing snow-covered roads, blocked bridges and underpasses, and greatly reduced visibilities. Conditions are forecasted to continually deteriorate overnight, creating hazardous driving conditions.

The following Interstate closures are scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2026 for the following locations and times:

Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) from Watertown (exit 177) to the North Dakota state line at 9 p.m. (CT);

Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) from Watertown to Brookings (exit 133) at 10:30 p.m. (CT);

Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) from Brookings to Sioux Falls at I-90 (exit 84) at 12 a.m. (CT); and

Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) from Wall (exit 110) to Sioux Falls at Marion Road (exit 395) at 11 p.m. (MT) /12 a.m. (CT).

In addition to the planned Interstate closures, State Highways will also be closed on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the following locations and times, please check SD511 for details:

East of the Missouri River and north of U.S. Highway 212 at 9 p.m. (CT);

East of the Missouri River and north of U.S. Highway 14 at 10:30 p.m. (CT);

East of the Missouri River and north of I-90 at 12 a.m. (CT); and

West of Missouri River between S.D. Highway 34 / U.S. Highway 14 and I-90 to S.D. Highway 73 at 12 a.m. (CT)

Motorists should not use secondary highways and local roads to avoid an Interstate closure. Snow-packed and icy roads; along with blizzard-like conditions will make travel very dangerous through the overnight and into Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Dependent upon final snow accumulations and sustained winds, some Interstate and State highway closures are anticipated to be in place through the day on Sunday.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org, download the SD511 mobile app, or dial 511.

For South Dakota Interstate closure updates, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text SDInterstates to 605-836-8836. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. Additional information about winter weather road conditions and SDDOT operations may be found at https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/travelers/winter-weather-hub/.

About SDDOT :

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.



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