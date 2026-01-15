Saskatchewan Doubles Lieutenant Governor Scholarships to Support More Students

CANADA, January 15 - Released on January 15, 2026

Graduate and post-graduate students now have access to $80,000 in scholarship funding to support their studies and research. The Government of Saskatchewan is increasing the number of Lieutenant Governor Scholarships, expanding support for Saskatchewan students.

Each year, two Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Scholarships and two Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Indigenous Scholarships will be awarded, valued at $20,000 each.

"I am grateful to the Government of Saskatchewan for increasing this valuable support, which enables students to focus on their research," Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre said. "Scholarship recipients are researching diverse subjects and this research has the potential to improve the quality of life for people in Saskatchewan and around the world!"

These scholarships are awarded annually based on academic excellence in any field of study. The addition of two new awards will support more applicants and create dedicated opportunities for students at both of the province's universities.

"Doubling these scholarships enables more Saskatchewan students to pursue research opportunities right here in the province," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "This increase reflects our ongoing commitment to developing top talent at home while supporting students in their efforts to strengthen our communities."

Nearly $1 million has been awarded through 63 scholarships to date.

