Saskatchewan Wholesale Trade Tops the Charts

Figures released today by Statistics Canada show that Saskatchewan's wholesale trade (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding Oilseed and grain) rose 15.3 per cent from November 2024 to November 2025, ranking first among the provinces in year-over-year growth.

"It is good news for our economy when we see such significant growth in wholesale trade as it shows consumer confidence," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "We continue to work hard to ensure producers can reach the markets they need, as it means more resources flowing into our provincial economy."

In November 2025, the value of wholesale trade totaled $4.1 billion (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding Oilseed and grain).

Wholesale trade is a measure of the value of goods purchased in large quantities with the intention of being sold to resellers, but not to final consumers. These numbers exclude petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and exclude oilseed and grain.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2024 real GDP reached an all-time high of $83.6 billion, increasing by 3.1 per cent. This ranks Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.7 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for investors and outlines why Saskatchewan is the best place to do business in Canada.

