Municipal Financial Statements Now Available

Three years of financial statements for every Saskatchewan municipality are now available on saskatchewan.ca.

"Municipalities are the level of government closest to Saskatchewan residents, and we want to help them deliver the best experience," Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz said. "This online resource supports municipal transparency and ensures that information is accessible for all Saskatchewan residents."

The ministry's decision to post municipal financial statements precedes upcoming amendments to the Municipal Modernization and Red Tape Reduction Act, which will require all municipalities to independently post their financial statements online by September 1, 2027.

"Municipal governments function best when there's a high level of trust between elected officials, administration, and the public, and financial transparency is part of that," Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association President Randy Goulden said. "While many urban municipalities already post documents on their own websites, this initiative will ensure all municipal governments can provide access to audited financial statements to their residents."

"Strong rural municipalities are built on trust - trust between councils, administrators, and the people they serve," Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities President Bill Huber said. "Financial openness is key to that trust. Many rural municipalities already make this information available, this initiative ensures every community across Saskatchewan can easily access their local audited financial statements."

The municipal financial statements available on saskatchewan.ca are the same statements municipalities submit to the government as required by provincial legislation and to qualify for Municipal Revenue Sharing, an unconditional and predictable funding stream linked to the province's economic performance. Municipalities will continue to be required to submit their annual financial statements and auditor's report to the Ministry of Government Relations after the 2027 amendments come into effect.

Municipal financial statements for 2022, 2023, and 2024 are available here.

