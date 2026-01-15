Here’s Your Chance To Give Your Views On Schools

State School Superintendent Levi Bachmeier is inviting families, students, and community members to take part in a statewide education survey to gather public perspectives on key subjects that affect students, schools, and the future of education across North Dakota.

“With a shared definition of success, I believe North Dakota can lead the nation with America’s best schools,” Bachmeier said. “This survey provides an opportunity for citizens across our state to share their priorities so we can ensure that our definition of educational success considers the perspectives of those inside and outside our schools.”

The online survey is open to the public and will be accessible through Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.

Bachmeier will compile and share survey results with state boards and committees that help shape North Dakota’s long-term education strategy. Public opinion will help inform decisions and priorities aimed at improving student outcomes statewide. The survey results will be used to update the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction’s own strategic plan.