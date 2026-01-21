ARO Med Spa Introduces Advanced PicoWay® Laser Technology to El Paso

PicoWay® allows us to offer advanced pigment and skin rejuvenation treatments that are both effective and gentle.” — Dr. Mehrnoosh Darj

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARO Med Spa , led by Medical Director Dr. Robert White, and CEO Dr Mehrnoosh Darj is proud to announce the introduction of the award-winning PicoWayLaser System by Candela, one of the most advanced laser technologies available in aesthetic medicine today. Recognized as the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and featured on NBC’s Today Show, PicoWayis widely known for its ability to safely and effectively address pigmentation concerns, including melasma, while improving overall skin quality with minimal downtime.PicoWayuses ultra-short picosecond pulses that deliver energy in trillionths of a second, creating a powerful photoacoustic effect rather than heat. This approach allows pigment to be broken down more precisely while stimulating the body’s natural healing response. The result is clearer, smoother, and more radiant skin without unnecessary damage to surrounding tissue.At ARO Med Spa, patients can benefit from PicoWaytreatments designed to address a wide range of concerns, including:- Reduction of melasma and stubborn hyperpigmentation- Treatment of sunspots, freckles, and age spots- Skin rejuvenation and texture improvement through collagen stimulation- Acne scar and scar revision treatments- Tattoo removal, including difficult blue and green inks“PicoWayallows us to offer advanced pigment and skin rejuvenation treatments that are both effective and gentle,” said Dr. Mehrnoosh Darj, CEO of ARO Med Spa. “This technology is especially valuable for patients struggling with melasma and uneven skin tone, as it offers noticeable improvement with minimal downtime and a strong safety profile for many skin types.”Unlike traditional laser or IPL treatments that rely heavily on heat, PicoWayuses multiple targeted wavelengths and ultra-fast pulses, making it a versatile option for a broad range of skin tones and conditions. This precision-based technology allows for customized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique skin concerns.ARO Med Spa continues to expand its offerings with state-of-the-art technologies and medically guided aesthetic care, bringing advanced skin solutions to the El Paso community.About ARO Med SpaARO Med Spa is a premier medical aesthetics practice in El Paso, Texas, dedicated to providing advanced, results-driven treatments in a welcoming and professional environment. Under the leadership of Dr. Mehrnoosh Darj, ARO Med Spa combines cutting-edge technology with medical expertise to deliver personalized care focused on skin health, confidence, and long-term results.

