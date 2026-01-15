RE: Traffic Alert - Route 9 Woodford

Rt 9 open to one lane of Travel

Thursday, January 15, 2026 2:08 PM
Traffic Alert - Route 9 Woodford

Route 9 Woodford has both lanes obstructed in the area of In hte area of Notch Rd due to a weather event: ice/icy road.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.