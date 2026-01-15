Video, Audio, & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Delivers Remarks on Judges Ruling on Offshore Wind

Earlier today, Governor Hochul delivered remarks on a federal court’s ruling allowing Empire Wind 1 to move forward.

We just received word that a federal judge in Washington has sided with us and the company Equinor, and other companies who are providers of offshore wind. The developer, Equinor, sued because the Trump administration arbitrarily issued a stop work order on a project that had been underway, contemplated for over a decade as part of our [renewable] energy strategy. The work was done. The platforms are built. Thousands of workers from Long Island to New York City and beyond have been working through all kinds of weather — extreme weather — to do something that is critically important for our energy future and has been contemplated as part of our grid. The Trump administration shut it down, we went to court and now the stop work order must be lifted and people get back to their jobs.

And I'm sick and tired of having to go to court time and time and time again to stop these decisions. They're designed to do nothing other than hurt workers, hurt our states, hurt our economy and hurt our energy future.

So we won. The federal court ruled in favor of restarting the work at Empire Wind Offshore Wind Project, clearing the way for it to go forward. And this is what we're talking about, two of these projects that were shut down along the East Coast. Two were in New York, Empire Wind and Sunrise Wind off the coast of Long Island.

They were stopped under the bogus pretense of national security. When I heard this, I said one thing, “I'm the Governor of New York. If there is a national security threat off the coast of New York, you need to tell me what it is — I want a briefing right now.” Low and behold, they had no answer. They had fake claims about radar. Radar can be addressed and handled as it has happened on many other projects in the past.

So, we rallied just last Friday on Long Island, surrounded by hundreds of hardworking union members, environmentalists, residents, businesses, who are part of the supply chain. Businesses, Republicans and Democrats stood together with us to say, “Turn it back on, lift the stop work order.” And I'm really proud that a judge has agreed with this, that the billions of dollars of private investment can stay right here in New York. And also reminding us that energy security is part of national security. We have been contemplating on this for years to literally next year, or perhaps even later this year to turn on this clean renewable energy source, to power half a million homes in Brooklyn alone.

When they shut this down right before Christmas, shut it down, it drove a huge hole in our energy resiliency grid planning. So, I'm proud to say that the company has been successful in court. We're going to continue doing what we have to do every single step of the way, but for now the wind turbines will be turning on.

