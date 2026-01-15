Itphy Returns to CES 2026 with RingDoc Motion, an AI-Powered Joint Assessment Model

Itphy Inc.

Building on its CES debut, RingDoc Motion combines automated pre-visit intake with camera-based motion analysis for data-driven musculoskeletal care.

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions remain one of the most common causes of pain, disability, and reduced mobility worldwide. Yet MSK care continues to rely heavily on subjective assessments, manual measurements, and fragmented workflows that separate evaluation, treatment, and rehabilitation. This gap often leads to inefficiencies for clinicians and inconsistent experiences for patients. Itphy Inc. , a digital health company focused on musculoskeletal care, is addressing this challenge by digitizing the entire MSK care journey. At CES 2026, the company will showcase RingDoc Motion, an AI-powered joint assessment model designed to connect automated digital pre-visit intake with objective motion analysis. Itphy positions RingDoc Motion as a CES 2026 healthcare innovation supporting more efficient, data-driven musculoskeletal digital health across clinical and digital environments.◼ Why Objective Motion Data Matters in MSK CareDespite advances in diagnostics, MSK evaluation often depends on patient-reported symptoms and clinician observation. These methods can be subjective and difficult to standardize across providers and care settings, creating variability in diagnosis and treatment planning. Objective motion data offers a way to improve consistency and clinical confidence early in the care process.◼ From Pre-Visit Intake to AI-Based Joint MeasurementRingDoc Motion combines automated digital pre-visit intake with camera-based motion analysis to objectively measure joint range of motion (ROM) and functional movement using vision-based AI. By capturing quantitative motion data before a clinical visit, the system enables clinicians to better understand patient conditions prior to diagnosis or treatment planning, improving consultation efficiency.◼ Moving Beyond Survey-Based ScreeningUnlike traditional pre-visit questionnaires or survey-based screening tools, RingDoc Motion analyzes real joint movement rather than relying solely on self-reported input. The solution generates standardized and reproducible metrics that support more efficient clinical workflows and informed decision-making.◼ Linking Assessment with Personalized RehabilitationAt CES 2026, Itphy will demonstrate how RingDoc Motion integrates with RingDoc Care, the company’s personalized rehabilitation platform. Assessment results can be translated directly into tailored exercise programs with a single click. Patients then perform prescribed exercises through a mobile application, where adherence, performance, and recovery progress are continuously monitored and shared with healthcare providers.◼ Closing the Gap Between Evaluation and RecoveryThis closed-loop workflow enables clinicians to monitor patient progress remotely, adjust rehabilitation programs as needed, and maintain treatment continuity beyond in-clinic visits. By linking pre-visit assessment, objective motion data, and post-visit rehabilitation, Itphy aims to improve treatment adherence and long-term outcomes in musculoskeletal care.◼ Expanding AI-Driven Clinical SupportItphy positions RingDoc Motion as a foundational model for expanding AI-driven clinical support across MSK diagnosis, treatment planning, and long-term care. Potential application areas include orthopedic clinics, physical therapy centers, sports medicine practices, and digital rehabilitation programs.Through its participation at CES 2026, Itphy plans to engage with healthcare providers, research institutions, and industry partners to explore real-world validation and proof-of-concept (PoC) collaborations. These discussions will focus on how AI-powered joint assessment can be integrated into diverse clinical workflows and scaled as a practical CES 2026 healthcare innovation.By digitizing and standardizing MSK assessment and rehabilitation, Itphy aims to support more objective, efficient, and continuous musculoskeletal digital health delivery.◼ About Itphy Inc.Itphy Inc. is a digital health company developing AI-powered solutions for musculoskeletal digital health. Through its RingDoc platform, the company integrates assessment, rehabilitation, and data-driven clinical workflows to support more efficient and objective musculoskeletal care across clinical and digital environments. More information is available on the company’s official website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.