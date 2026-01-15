Friday, January 16, 2026
CANADA, January 15 - Note: All times local and subject to change
11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of China, Xi Jinping.
Note for media:
11:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend an official luncheon hosted by the President of China, Xi Jinping.
Closed to media
4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
Note for media:
7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend and deliver opening remarks at a gala dinner hosted by the Canada China Business Council.
Note for media:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.