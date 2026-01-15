Submit Release
Friday, January 16, 2026

CANADA, January 15 - Note: All times local and subject to change

11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of China, Xi Jinping.

Note for media:

11:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend an official luncheon hosted by the President of China, Xi Jinping.

Closed to media

4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.

Note for media:

7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend and deliver opening remarks at a gala dinner hosted by the Canada China Business Council.

Note for media:

