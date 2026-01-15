Blending Indigenous Knowledge and Modern Science: Maine DOE Releases “Maple Bytes” Interdisciplinary Instructional Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning has released a new, innovative interdisciplinary instructional program called “Maple Bytes,” which provides Maine educators with the opportunity to engage students in a unique, hands-on learning experience that blends computer science, Wabanaki studies, and earth sciences.

Developed by Maine DOE Computer Science Specialist Allison Braley, Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist Erik Wade, and Wabanaki Studies Specialist Brianne Lolar, Maple Bytes invites students to explore the rich cultural, historical, and environmental story of maple syrup. Through this instructional program, students learn about the traditional significance of maple syrup to the Wabanaki people; examine historical methods of sap collection and processing; and apply modern computer science tools to gather and analyze Earth science data related to tree health, environmental conditions, and sap yields.

The learning experience culminates with students tapping maple trees and producing their own maple syrup, connecting classroom learning to real-world practice and deepening understanding of both Indigenous knowledge systems and scientific inquiry.

“Maple Bytes offers an exciting way to integrate cultural heritage, environmental science, and computational thinking,” Braley explained. “Students don’t just learn about these subjects; they experience them, collect real data, and see the results of their efforts in a meaningful, hands-on project.”

Maple Bytes reflects the true spirit of interdisciplinary learning in Maine, offering students an authentic, community-rooted experience that weaves together tradition, science, and technology.

Educators interested in using Maple Bytes in their classroom can access it through the Maine DOE Learning Through Technology webpage: Technology & Learning: Maple Bytes.

For more information or with questions about Maple Bytes, please contact Allison Braley at allison.braley@maine.gov.