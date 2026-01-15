Influential Women Features Tonya Moore: Elevating Medicaid and CHIP Expertise

OKEMOS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Policy Leader Brings Over 30 Years of Experience to Drive Innovation and Equity in HealthcareHealth Management Associates (HMA) is proud to announce the appointment of Tonya Moore as Associate Principal, where she will leverage her extensive experience and expertise in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to support states in navigating the complexities of healthcare policy and administration. With more than three decades of dedicated service in the field, Moore is recognized as a leading authority in Medicaid Section 1115 Demonstrations, bringing invaluable insight to HMA’s mission of improving health outcomes across the nation.Before joining HMA, Tonya had a distinguished career at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), most recently serving as Senior Policy Advisor for Section 1115 Demonstrations. In this capacity, she provided strategic direction and oversight for innovative state-led initiatives, fostering advancements in Medicaid program goals nationwide. Her profound understanding of regulatory processes and program design has made her an indispensable resource for policymakers and stakeholders alike.“Tonya’s unparalleled knowledge and commitment to advancing healthcare equity align perfectly with HMA’s values,” said [Insert Name], [Insert Title] at HMA. “We are excited to have her on board as we continue to support states in optimizing their healthcare programs and improving access for underserved populations.”Tonya’s academic credentials further enhance her qualifications. She earned her law degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore School of Law, and holds dual bachelor’s degrees in Criminology and African American Studies from the University of Miami. This unique combination of legal training and practical policy experience enables her to navigate the intersection of regulatory requirements and social impact effectively.Throughout her career, Moore has been recognized for her exceptional ability to translate complex federal regulations into actionable strategies. She is a sought-after speaker at national conferences, including HMA’s Annual National Conference and the State of Reform Health Policy Conferences, where she shares her insights on leveraging Medicaid coverage authorities to meet evolving state priorities.Beyond her professional achievements, Tonya is deeply committed to mentorship and community service. She actively supports the next generation of healthcare professionals and champions initiatives that enhance access and outcomes for underserved populations. As a member of the Board of Directors for Nexus-Woodbourne Family Healing, a nonprofit organization dedicated to trauma-informed care for at-risk youth, she advocates for greater awareness and philanthropic support to help children heal and envision brighter futures.Tonya’s passion for public service was ignited at an early age, influenced by her access to community resources and the encouragement she received from mentors. A pivotal moment in her career came during a high school internship with the federal government, where she first encountered the Medicaid program. This experience solidified her commitment to healthcare equity and inspired her to pursue a career dedicated to making a difference in people’s lives.“I’ve always believed in the power of one voice to drive meaningful change,” said Moore. “I am particularly passionate about empowering young women in our field to recognize their worth and the unique perspectives they bring. We must challenge the status quo to foster a more equitable healthcare system.”In a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, Tonya remains steadfast in her core values of integrity, honesty, transparency, dedication, and consistency. She understands the challenges posed by shifting federal healthcare policies and government downsizing, particularly their impact on vulnerable populations. With a commitment to informed and adaptable leadership, Moore continues to navigate her work with purpose, ensuring that her choices align with her values and vision for a more equitable healthcare system.Learn More about Tonya Ann Moore:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tonyaa-moore or through Health Management Associates, https://www.healthmanagement.com/our-team/staff-directory/name/tonya-moore/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

