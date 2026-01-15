Strengthening Communications for First Responders

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $38 million in state funding has been awarded to 17 counties and New York City to improve emergency communications for first responders, making New Yorkers safer. The Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant program supports local governments’ efforts to build and repair radio towers that allow them to communicate with other emergency responders during disasters and emergencies. Installing and maintaining these towers ensures that lines of communication continue to be clearly accessible in situations when they are needed the most.

“Saving a life can come down to one call, and our first responders need to have the most reliable emergency communications systems to help their fellow New Yorkers during their most critical moments,” Governor Hochul said. “Investing in emergency response to enhance first responder readiness is a matter of life and death — I remain committed to prioritizing public safety throughout our state.”

The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will administer the funding, which is available under the Combined 2024 & 2025 Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant (SICG) Targeted Grant Program. The goal of the SICG-Targeted program is to close gaps in interoperability infrastructure, regional communications deficiencies, improve redundancy and resiliency of existing systems and support the implementation of National Interoperability Channels. All New York State counties and New York City were eligible to apply for SICG-Targeted funding. Recipients can use the awards for emergency communications projects, such as installation of new equipment, enhancing communication channels among public safety radio systems and training and exercise support to promote interregional emergency communications and first responder readiness.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “These awards play a critical role in supporting our local responders by modernizing existing emergency communications systems and promoting further interoperability between our counties and their partners. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for making public safety a priority and fostering efforts to strengthen our emergency communications systems in every way possible.”

The SICG Targeted grant awards announced today are below:

County Award Amount Project Allegany $3,000,000 Allegany County will upgrade connectivity, including core consoles and system components. Chautauqua $1,900,000 Chautauqua County will upgrade equipment, which will allow for the expansion of the National Interoperability Channels. Clinton $3,000,000 Clinton County will develop two new interoperability radio sites and a system CORE replacement to expand and enhance their public safety communications network. Erie $560,800 Erie County will upgrade and improve the National Interoperability Channels, enhancing interoperability with the surrounding areas. Herkimer $975,000 Herkimer County will expand the National Interoperability frequencies in all bands, thereby improving countywide coverage and capability. Madison $1,873,905 Madison County will replace aging hardware and equipment, including consoles. Monroe $1,609,992 Monroe County will expand the National Interoperability Channels on their network, thereby improving countywide coverage and capability. New York City $3,000,000 New York City will upgrade the NYPD P25 trunking system, improving capacity, coverage, and control while mitigating interference issues. Oneida $3,000,000 Oneida County will upgrade equipment to improve National Interoperability Channels within the County. Onondaga $2,584,800 Onondaga County will expand the National Interoperability Channels in all bands, thereby improving countywide coverage and capability. Putnam $3,000,000 Putnam County will enhance regional interoperability by adding communication infrastructures to strengthen communication with neighboring counties and agencies. Rensselaer $1,950,000 Rensselaer County will upgrade and improve the National Interoperability Channels, enhancing interoperability with the surrounding counties. Schoharie $3,000,000 Schoharie County will create a shared radio core with neighboring counties, interconnecting radio consoles and utilizing microwave networks to improve interoperability. Suffolk $3,000,000 Suffolk County will expand the National Interoperability Channels, and upgrade aging equipment. Sullivan $2,000,000 Sullivan County will upgrade radio system components, including repeaters, and antennae systems. Ulster $3,000,000 Ulster County will create additional links that interconnect interoperability partner systems to expand sharing national interoperability resources across county borders. Washington $1,024,514 Washington County will upgrade radio system components, including consoles, as well as establish inter-county connections. Yates $183,000 Yates County will upgrade their backup generator for a radio site.

About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support for efforts to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from terrorism, natural disasters, threats, fires and other emergencies. For more information, visit the DHSES Facebook page, follow @NYSDHSES on X, or visit dhses.ny.gov.

Get real time emergency and weather alert texts delivered directly to your phone. Text your county or borough of residence to 333111 to enroll now. Learn more at dhses.ny.gov/emergency-alerts.