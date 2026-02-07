Submit Release
Honoring Correction Officer Charlie Hall

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags on all State government buildings be flown at half-staff, Saturday, February 7, from sunrise to sunset, in honor of Charlie Hall, a correction officer who died from a medical emergency while on duty at Five Points Correctional Facility.

“I am deeply grateful to Correction Officer Charlie Hall for his service and selfless dedication to maintain the security of New York’s correctional facilities and protecting others from harm” Governor Hochul said. “Today I join Officer Hall’s loved ones and fellow correction officers in honoring his life and commitment to service.”

Officer Hall was an active member of the Crisis Intervention Unit at Five Points Correctional Facility. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Hall, daughter Lauren, and son Andrew.

