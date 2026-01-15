Bryan Brothers Join INTENNSE™ Ownership Group

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most Successful Doubles Champions in Tennis History to Serve as Pulse PartnersBob and Mike Bryan, the most successful doubles team in tennis history, have joined INTENNSE™ as Pulse Partners for the 2026 season, the league announced today.As Pulse Partners, the Bryan Brothers will serve in advisory and ambassadorial roles, helping shape team identity and branding. They will also be part owners of their team, support league and team marketing initiatives, and provide guidance to the team coach about the March 13 player draft.INTENNSE, which is entering its second season, has expanded from three to 10 teams in 2026.“As players, we thrived on energy, momentum and team environments,” Bob Bryan said. “INTENNSE is building a league around those same principles, and we’re excited to support it.”The Bryans won a record 119 men’s doubles titles and 16 Grand Slamchampionships during their careers. They held the world No. 1 doubles ranking for 438 weeks and finished as the year-end No. 1 team 10 times. Their résumé also includes Olympicgold at the 2012 London Games, Olympic bronze in 2008, and a key role on the U.S. team that won the 2007 Davis Cup“Doubles are a huge part of the INTENNSE format, and we love to see it,” Mike Bryan said. “The format rewards teamwork and execution under pressure, which is why we wanted to be involved.”The Bryans will collaborate with team leadership on competitive and brand strategy, appear at select league events, and contribute to youth and community initiatives.“Bob and Mike helped define what modern doubles tennis can be,” INTENNSE CEO Charles Allen said. “Their decision to align with INTENNSE is a strong endorsement of our vision for the future of the sport.”INTENNSE will host its first draft at RacquetX™ at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 13. The league will open the 2026 season on June 1, with all 10 professional teams based in the Atlanta area this season.The application process for the draft remains open, with submissions due by January 31, 2026.To apply as a player, visit Register to Play.Additional Pulse Partner announcements, as well as venue location and schedule will be announced at a future date.About INTENNSE:INTENNSE is entering its second season with a planned expansion from three to 10 professional teams. The league features a fast-paced, team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan engagement. With simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive environment, INTENNSE is bringing new energy and a new narrative to the sport of tennis. Learn more at www.intennse.com Follow INTENNSE:Instagram: @INTENNSEtennisTwitter/X: @INTENNSEtennisfacebook.com/intennse/tiktok.com/@intennsetennis

