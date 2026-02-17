Centerline Athletics Joins INTENNSE as Official Apparel Partner for 2026 Season

INTENNSE™ today announced that Centerline Athletics LLC (“Centerline”) has been named an Official Apparel Partner for the 2026 season.

Centerline's focus on high-performance tennis apparel & modern design perfectly complements our mission to reimagine the pro tennis experience” — Charles Allen, CEO of INTENNSE

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTENNSE ™ today announced that Centerline Athletics LLC (“Centerline”) has been named an Official Apparel Partner for the 2026 season of INTENNSE pro events, further strengthening the league’s commitment to innovative, athlete-forward performance apparel.Under the multi-year agreement, Centerline will outfit INTENNSE pro players, coaches, and key league stakeholders in Centerline performance apparel across the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The partnership will also include co-branded merchandise available for fans through INTENNSE Arena retail and INTENNSE.com.Centerline will also be a co-sponsor of the upcoming INTENNSE Draft taking place on Mar. 13 at RacquetX in Ft. Lauderdale.During the season, INTENNSE pro teams will wear custom Centerline kits and Centerline will have a highly visible presence throughout the INTENNSE Arena, broadcast, social media and digital channels.“We are thrilled to welcome Centerline as an Official Apparel Partner of INTENNSE,” said Charles Allen, CEO of INTENNSE. “Their focus on high-performance tennis apparel and modern design perfectly complements our mission to reimagine the pro tennis experience. Together, we’re outfitting a league that’s pushing the sport into a new era—bringing innovation, style, and energy to players, fans, and partners on court, in-arena, and across digital platforms.”“Partnering with INTENNSE is a next step for Centerline as a natural extension for our brand to provide racquet sports with thoughtfully designed performance apparel and we couldn’t be more excited!,” said Scott Brown, Managing Director of Centerline Athletics. “We look forward to supporting the INTENNSE mission to elevate player performance and fan engagement through innovative apparel.”INTENNSE’s 2026 season will run from June 5 through Championship Weekend, August 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.intennse.com Season ticket deposits for 2026 are now being accepted at INTENNSE TicketsAdditional details about the 2026 season—including schedule information, ticketing, and team announcements—will be released soon.For partnership information, contact Kevin Wagner at Kevin@intennse.comAbout INTENNSE:INTENNSE is entering its second season with a planned expansion from three to 10 professional teams. The league features a fast-paced, team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan engagement. With simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive environment, INTENNSE is bringing new energy and a new narrative to the sport of tennis. Learn more at www.intennse.com About Centerline Athletics:Centerline Athletics exists to empower court sport athletes in their pursuit of health, happiness, and excellence through purpose-built performance apparel. Combining innovative technology and elevated materials, all products are carefully crafted and designed with the unique male and female athlete in mind. Rooted in authenticity, our ethos balances pushing limits with the joy of the game, designed by genuine racket sports players and active lifestyle enthusiasts who know what truly matters.Follow INTENNSE:Instagram: @INTENNSEtennisTwitter/X: @INTENNSEtennisfacebook.com/intennse/tiktok.com/@intennsetennis

