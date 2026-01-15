New York State Agriculture Department Makes Available More Than $...

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today announced that more than $2.25 million is now available to youth and county fairs across the State. Of that, $1.65 million is available as part of the Agricultural Fairgrounds Infrastructure Improvement Program (AFIIP). Funded through the New York State Budget, AFIIP provides eligible local fairs resources needed to help with agriculture-related improvements and renovation projects. In addition, the Agricultural Fairgrounds Advertising, Promotion, and Education Program (AFAPEP) makes available $625,000 for advertising, promotion, and education activities that will increase participation in and promotion of county and local fairs in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2026 State of the State Address proposes additional support of county fairs in the upcoming budget as venues for kids as part of her “Unplug and Play” initiative. A total of $25 million has been dedicated to revitalizing county fairs since 2016.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Our county and local fairs provide an incredible opportunity for fairgoers, especially our young people, to directly connect with our farmers and producers to learn about agriculture. This infusion of funding for our local fairs, both announced today and as proposed by our Governor, is a testament to just how important our fairs are to our communities. They’re a gathering space that provides fun and affordable entertainment, that educates New Yorkers about where their food comes from and how its grown, and celebrates our rich agricultural traditions.”

Agricultural Fairgrounds Infrastructure Improvement Program

AFIIP funding can be used to build, repair, replace, acquire, or install fairground buildings, facilities or equipment that are used to house or promote agriculture. It can also include projects that repair or replace water systems, restrooms, and storm water management systems on the fairgrounds. More than two hundred local fair improvement projects awarded in previous rounds of the program have been completed or are getting underway.

Eligible applicants may apply for projects ranging from $10,000 to $50,000. To receive the awards, eligible fairs must submit the scope of work and estimated budget for proposed projects to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Once projects are approved by the Department, a contract with the awardee will be developed and completed. The deadline to apply for funding is December 31, 2026. Learn more: agriculture.ny.gov/rfa-0398-agricultural-fairgrounds-infrastructure-improvement-program.

Agricultural Fairgrounds Advertising, Promotion, and Education Program

AFAPEP funding can be used for projects dedicated to print, billboard, radio, or TV advertising; digital marketing; educational projects aimed at increasing public understanding of and engagement with New York agriculture; and more.

There is a total of $625,000 available for this program from the State’s 2025-2026 fiscal year Enacted Budget. Eligible applicants include agricultural and horticultural corporations and county extension service associations that sponsor an annual fair or exposition for the promotion of agriculture and domestic arts and receive premium reimbursements pursuant to Article 24 of the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law. Each eligible applicant will receive an award of up to $12,500. A completed work plan and budget must be submitted to the Department by July 1, 2026. Learn more: agriculture.ny.gov/rfa-0386-2026-agricultural-fairgrounds-advertising-promotion-and-education-program.

Governor Hochul’s 2026 State of the State

Governor Hochul’s 2026 State of the State plan, announced earlier this week, proposes additional investments in the State’s county fairs through infrastructure improvements that will also increase off-season event capacity as part of her “Unplug and Play” initiative.

This funding will support projects such as new show arenas, barns and washing facilities for animals in youth competitions; upgrades to bathroom facilities used by youth and their families at the fairgrounds; purchase or installation of hand washing stations outside animal exhibition buildings; and purchase of security equipment like cameras, monitors, or barriers.

Lauren Delaney, President, New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs, said, “Over several rounds, these grant opportunities have made a tremendous impact on the grounds of all the agricultural fairs across New York State. We’re excited to see additional funding dedicated for infrastructural improvements and marketing efforts at our fairs statewide and look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition and continue to showcase New York agriculture. County fairs are vital to their communities and the agricultural education of future generations. Grants like these enable us to complete much-needed upgrades to stay relevant in today's society.”

More than 50 county and youth fairs operate in New York State from July through early October, with the Long Island Fair closing out the season. Local fairs offer a unique opportunity to learn about local agriculture, including where our food comes from, and how it is grown, harvested and marketed to the public.

In addition, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets operates the oldest and one of the largest state fairs in the country, The Great New York State Fair in Syracuse. The Fair will take place this year from August 26 through September 7, 2026.