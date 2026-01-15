Call Loom Has Launched Its Advanced Inbound Call Tracking Feature for Businesses

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Loom , a cloud-based call tracking system provider, has officially launched its new inbound call tracking feature in Call Tracking Software , along with Dialer Loom for outbound calling, on January 14, 2026. This feature enables businesses to track the source of incoming calls, whether they are coming from a website or from ads, by assigning the dynamic numbers to different platforms.Inbound calls are often high-value leads for businesses, and the source of such calls must be tracked by allowing businesses to scale campaigns that generate inbound calls from paid advertising. This feature not only tracks the source but also smartly routes the calls to the right agent. This is a remarkable achievement for Call Loom, as this will solve every inbound call management challenge. Key benefits of this feature includes, higher ROI, better customer satisfaction rate due to rise in FCR rate, and time to handle inbound calls is reduced making overall operations more efficient.“Businesses usually invest in marketing, but they don’t know where to invest, actually,” said the CEO of Call Loom. “Our tracking system knows where to invest to get more potential clients through its advanced call tracking feature.”About Call Loom: Call Loom is a platform specially designed to support a wide range of industries, including call centers, BPOs and other sales-driven organizations. With cloud-based technology and CRM integration, Call Loom enables businesses to operate efficiently.Besides this, this platform offers the inbound call tracking software with advanced features like call recording, call routing and smart transcribing during the call that enables business managers to reduce missed calls and improve overall service quality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.