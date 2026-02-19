Call Loom Unveils the Industry’s Most Powerful Integrated Dialer, with Inbound Call Tracking

Outbound Dialer

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Loom , a leader in conversation intelligence, has officially launched its most advanced outbound dialer to date. This release marks a pivotal shift in call center technology, positioning Call Loom as the first platform to unify high-velocity outbound outreach with the granular data of inbound call tracking In an industry where lead response time is the primary driver of revenue, the new Call Loom dialer eliminates the traditional friction between marketing data and sales execution. While legacy tools often force teams to switch between disconnected systems for inbound and outbound tasks, Call Loom provides a single, synchronized interface where attribution data and dialing power coexist."We didn’t just build a dialer; we engineered the missing link in the sales conversation," said a spokesperson for Call Loom. "By marrying our world-class inbound tracking with a high-performance outbound engine, we are offering a 'full-loop' solution. From the moment a lead is tracked, it can be dialed, transcribed, and analyzed by our AI all within one dashboard."The Call Loom Advantage: Speed and IntelligenceThe new dialer is purpose-built for high-volume environments that require more than simple "click-to-call" functionality. Key features of the launch include:Attribution-Aware Dialing: Outbound calls are now powered by inbound data. Agents can instantly see the specific campaign, keyword, or landing page that generated the lead, allowing for immediate, personalized engagement.Instant Speed-to-Lead: The system automatically prioritizes follow-ups as inbound leads are captured, ensuring sales teams strike while prospect interest is at its peak.Unified AI QA and Transcription: Every second of audio is processed through automated transcription and AI-driven Quality Assurance. This ensures 100% compliance and quality monitoring across both inbound and outbound channels.Tech Stack Consolidation: Organizations can now retire fragmented software suites. By consolidating tracking, dialing, and QA, businesses reduce overhead while drastically improving data integrity.Redefining Call Center EfficiencyFor too long, the "Inbound/Outbound" divide has caused administrative headaches and lost revenue. With this launch, Call Loom allows managers to monitor the entire customer lifecycle from the initial marketing-driven ring to the final outbound closing call within a centralized command center.As the premier solution for conversation intelligence, Call Loom continues to set the standard for modern call center operations.About Call LoomCall Loom is an all-in-one AI command center for modern call centers and performance marketers. Based in Dover, Delaware, the company provides a unified suite of tools including inbound call tracking, high-velocity outbound dialing, automated call transcription, and AI QA. Call Loom is dedicated to helping businesses maximize their marketing ROI and operational efficiency through the power of AI-driven data.

Stop wasting money! Switch to Call Loom – easiest UI, lowest price. 🚀

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.