Dynamite Engages ITG to Increase Efforts to Raise Awareness for Its Evolved DAT Strategy

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (CSE:KAS)

VANCOUVER, CANADA, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (the “Company” or “Dynamite”) (CSE: KAS) hires marketing consultant to raise awareness for its unique Digital Asset Strategy.

UNDER THE RADAR

Unlike many digital asset companies that promote conceptual strategies ahead of proven execution, Dynamite deliberately operated under the radar while it focused on building, testing, and validating its Digital Asset Strategy. Management made a conscious decision to defer broad marketing and investor awareness initiatives until the strategy produced tangible, verifiable financial results.

Following two consecutive, record-breaking quarters of asset growth and investment income, the Company believes it has reached an important tipping point. With a materially strengthened balance sheet and a validated execution model, Dynamite is now beginning to increase market awareness of its growth, strategy, and long-term vision. The Company’s timing was intentional and strategic ensuring that investor communications are grounded in demonstrated performance rather than projections.

As part of its commitment to strengthening market structure and supporting orderly trading of its common shares, on January 13, 2026, Dynamite entered into a Market Making Services Agreement with Independent Trading Group Inc. (ITG), a CIRO-registered dealer member, to provide market making services in respect of the Company’s common shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Under the agreement, ITG will use commercially reasonable efforts to maintain a two-sided market, enhance liquidity, and contribute to orderly price discovery in compliance with applicable securities laws and exchange policies. The engagement is for an initial one-month term and renews on a month-to-month basis thereafter, unless terminated in accordance with the agreement. The Company has agreed to pay ITG a monthly service fee of $6,000 plus applicable taxes. ITG has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company other than in connection with its market making activities.

“We feel a strong sense of vindication of the Company’s strategy based on the growth in income and assets over the last two quarters,” said Akshay Sood, CEO of Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

“We purposely waited until our strategy evolved from a theoretical model to measurable results before stepping forward and increasing investor awareness.” continued Mr. Sood.

For more information, visit dynamiteblock.com or contact our investor relations team.

On behalf of the Company,

Akshay Sood,

Chief Executive Officer

236-259-0279

About Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. is a blockchain technology and infrastructure company focused on building shareholder value through its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, which is comprised of 3 primary divisions: Holdings, Products and Services. The Holdings Division is the foundation, which focuses on acquiring utility-driven tokens that combine scarcity with real-world adoption and monetization. The Products and Services Divisions are intended to drive utility into the digital assets in the Holdings Division by the development and acquisition of products and services that will be compatible with the digital assets in the Company’s Holdings Division. Working in strategic harmony, the vertically integrated Blockchain Ecosystem not only offers shareholders ownership in rare and unique digital assets but also provides them with a unique investment vehicle that has utility generation built into its business model.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to statements respecting: the Company’s expectations regarding increased market awareness and investor interest; the anticipated benefits of increased marketing and awareness efforts; the continued execution, scalability, and validation of the Company’s Digital Asset Strategy; the strength and sustainability of the Company’s financial position; the potential for future growth in assets, income, and shareholder value; the anticipated benefits of engaging a market maker, including enhanced liquidity, orderly trading, and improved price discovery; and the Company’s long-term strategic vision and positioning within the digital asset sector.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the continued development, acceptance, and adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets; favourable market conditions for digital assets and crypto-related equities; the Company’s ability to successfully execute its strategic plans within anticipated timelines; the availability of capital and other resources on commercially reasonable terms; the Company’s ability to attract, retain, and motivate key personnel and strategic partners; the performance and execution of third-party service providers, including market makers; the Company’s ability to successfully develop, integrate, and commercialize its products and services; the achievement of anticipated milestones by the Company’s digital asset holdings; and the absence of material adverse changes in applicable laws, regulations, or government policies affecting the Company or the digital asset industry generally.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: volatility in the price and liquidity of digital assets; regulatory changes or actions that may restrict or otherwise impact the Company’s operations or the digital asset industry generally; technological changes or obsolescence; the risk of security breaches, cyber-attacks, or other disruptions to the Company’s digital infrastructure; the failure to successfully develop, launch, or commercialize new products or services; the inability to attract or retain key personnel; competition from other companies in the blockchain and digital asset sectors; the risk that the Company’s assumptions and projections prove to be inaccurate; adverse changes in general economic, market, or industry conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements, or otherwise.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.