Dynamite Blockchain Highlights Several Milestones of its MOT Token Holding

The Company Discusses Several Factors Contributing to the Success of the Token since its Acquisition

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (CSE:KAS)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (the “Company” or “Dynamite”) (CSE: KAS) is pleased to highlight the strong performance of the MOT utility token (“MOT token”) and the continued operational progress of the Masters of Trivia platform (“MOT”), following its acquisition of MOT tokens.

Strong Performance

On July 2, 2025, Dynamite acquired a significant strategic position in the MOT token at a price of US$0.25 per MOT token. As at quarter end on October 31, 2025, the MOT token closed at US$1.77, representing a price appreciation of over 600%. This performance reflects the success of the Company’s strategy of acquiring high-utility digital assets with demonstrable adoption and upside potential.

“The appreciation of the MOT token since our acquisition has provided an immediate and measurable uplift to Dynamite’s asset base and underscores the strength of our thesis — that utility and adoption are the ultimate drivers of long-term token value,” said Akshay Sood, CEO of Dynamite.

“We focus on assets that combine real-world utility, inherent scarcity, and scalable global demand. Masters of Trivia and the MOT token exemplify this strategy, and the strong early market performance of MOT demonstrates how those fundamentals can translate into value,” continued Mr. Sood.



MOT Milestones

On November 11, 2025, Masters of Trivia and the MOT token were selected for inclusion in the HundrED Global Collection (“HundrED”) 2026, a curated list of 100 of the most impactful and scalable education innovations worldwide. The selection was completed after 3,360 submissions were reviewed by academics, educators, innovators, students, and sector leaders. According to HundrED, MOT was selected for its “remarkable work” being done in the space of gamified learning and accessible education.

MOT Token: Core Utility in a Scaling Knowledge Ecosystem

MOT is building a globally accessible, trivia-driven learning environment where users can engage with high-quality questions across multiple subjects and languages. Within this ecosystem, the MOT token functions as the economic and engagement layer, enabling reward mechanisms for users based on knowledge performance.

Since Dynamite’s acquisition, MOT has expanded its roadmap to include large-scale, global multi-player quiz tournaments targeted for launch in Q1 2026. These tournaments are designed to support millions of concurrent participants, with MOT tokens at the center of rewards, access, and in-platform incentives. This roadmap is intended to enhance token utility while driving organic demand from a growing user base.

Strategic Fit Within Dynamite’s Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy

Dynamite’s Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy is structured around three divisions: Holdings, Products, and Services. The Holdings division focuses on acquiring digital assets that demonstrate utility and the potential for real-world adoption. Products and Services are intended to support and extend utility across these holdings. The Company’s investment in MOT tokens provides early-stage exposure to the tokenization of the education and knowledge sectors, a complementary asset to its broader portfolio of utility tokens, and a potential long-term contributor to value creation as MOT aims to advance its user growth and product roadmap.

“The combination of strong early token performance, recognition from HundrED, and a defined roadmap toward global tournaments reinforces our confidence in the long-term growth potential of MOT,” commented Mr. Sood.

“The MOT acquisition is a clear example of Dynamite providing investors with exposure to utility-driven digital assets that are anchored by real-world use cases,” concluded Mr. Sood.

On behalf of the Company,

Akshay Sood

Chief Executive Officer

236-259-0279

About Masters of Trivia

Masters of Trivia is a global knowledge and trivia platform that combines gamified quizzes with a utility token economy. Its mission is to make high-quality learning engaging and accessible by transforming knowledge into a rewarding, interactive experience. The platform intends to support users worldwide across multiple languages, with rewards, tournaments, and educational experiences powered by the MOT utility token.

About Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (dynamiteblock.com) is a blockchain technology and infrastructure company focused on building shareholder value through its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, which is comprised of 3 primary divisions: Holdings, Products and Services. The Holdings Division is the foundation, which focuses on acquiring utility-driven tokens that combine scarcity with real-world adoption and monetization. The Products and Services Divisions are intended to drive utility into the digital assets in the Holdings Division by the development and acquisition of products and services that will be compatible with the digital assets in the Company’s Holdings Division. Working in strategic harmony, the vertically integrated Blockchain Ecosystem not only offers shareholders ownership in rare and unique digital assets but also provides them with a unique investment vehicle that has utility generation built into its business model.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to statements respecting: the future performance, adoption, and value of the MOT token; the continued growth and development of the MOT; the expected timing, structure, and scale of the planned global multiplayer tournaments; the anticipated impact of MOT’s inclusion in the HundrED Global Collection; the ability of the MOT roadmap to deepen token utility and drive user growth; Dynamite’s expectations regarding the performance of its Holdings Division and its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy; the potential for the Company’s portfolio of utility-driven digital assets to generate long-term value; and the Company’s general expectations regarding the development of the blockchain, tokenization, and digital asset sectors. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements, or otherwise.

Disclosure Notice

The Company is not the issuer of the MOT token, nor does it control the operations of MOT or its associated ecosystem. The information contained herein regarding MOT, its products, platform development, or third-party recognitions has been obtained from publicly available sources or provided by the project team. The Company holds MOT tokens for strategic investment purposes and does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.