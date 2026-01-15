Apply to participate in performance standard setting for ISASP

The Iowa Department of Education is seeking qualified individuals to participate in a performance standard setting that will help shape the next generation of the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP).

The performance standard setting will cover the updated rigorous academic standards in English language arts (ELA) and mathematics, which were adopted by the Iowa State Board of Education in 2024. Iowa’s academic standards establish what students must learn to be prepared for success at each grade level and after high school.

An estimated 170 seats are available for the performance standard setting for individuals with knowledge and expertise of the updated academic standards for ELA and mathematics. Administrators, educators, higher learning professionals and other community stakeholders are encouraged to apply to participate.

The performance standard setting will take place on June 8-12 in Des Moines. All individuals who wish to participate must commit to the full schedule. Specific location details will be released in the future. Each participant will receive a $200 honorarium and reimbursement for travel and lodging.

Applications to participate in the performance standard setting will be collected until Feb. 9 at 5 p.m.

For more information on Iowa’s academic standards, including those on ELA and mathematics, visit the Department’s Iowa Academic Standards webpage.

Specific questions on the performance standard setting can be directed to Heather Briggs, education program consultant, at heather.briggs@iowa.gov.