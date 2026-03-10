Seven educators named finalists for Iowa’s top agricultural education award

Seven Iowa educators have been named as finalists for the prestigious 2025-26 Golden Owl Award, given annually to Iowa’s top agriculture educator. Nominated by students, colleagues, administrators and community members, the finalists were recently honored at small celebrations in their schools.

Sponsored by the Iowa FFA Foundation, Nationwide Insurance and other agricultural partners, the Golden Owl Award recognizes outstanding work in agriculture education and promotes the importance of the field. This year, a record 834 total nominations were submitted for 129 exceptional agriculture educators in secondary and postsecondary education.

“Iowa’s agricultural education teachers have been committed to delivering high-quality, hands-on learning opportunities that encourage students to discover careers in agriculture,” said Alan Spencer, agriculture education consultant at the Iowa Department of Education. “It’s truly inspiring to have the opportunity each year to honor these exceptional educators and their classroom excellence through the Golden Owl Award.”

Finalists for the 2025-26 Golden Owl Award include:

Barb Clawson- Iowa State University

Krystal Wright- Benton Middle/High School (Benton Community School District)

Malayne Meyer- Osage High School (Osage Community School District)

Zach Morris- West Liberty High School (West Liberty Community School District)

Ben Booth- IKM-Manning Middle/High School (IKM-Manning Community School District)

Allison Reuvers- Colfax-Mingo Junior/Senior High School (Colfax-Mingo Community School District)

Tyler Wingert- Ridge View High School (Galva-Holstein Community Schools)

Finalists were recognized at events held by their home district or university. Each finalist received an engraved plaque and $500 prize and are now in the running for the 2025-26 award, which includes a grand prize of $3,000 and the Golden Owl trophy.

“This award highlights both individual achievements and Iowa’s leadership in agricultural education,” Spencer said. “Agricultural educators are essential in equipping students with the skills they need to succeed and contribute to their communities in the future.”

Iowa is one of 15 states that honor top agriculture educators with the Golden Owl Award. Recent Golden Owl Award winners have included Cedar Rapids Prairie's Laura Brecht and John Daniels from the Belle Plaine Community School District.

The 2025-26 Golden Owl Award grand prize winner will be named at the 98th Iowa FFA Leadership Conference on April 20 in Ames.