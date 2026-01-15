Tribute to Jonathan Lovett

Jonathan Lovett is remembered for his humour, theatricality, creativity, and commitment to local journalism and trade unionism.

Tribute by Catherine Usher.

Jonathan Lovett was a journalist and dedicated NUJ activist who died in a swimming accident on New Year’s Day.

Typically aiming to do something to get the most out of life – cold water swimming – Jonathan, 51, got into difficulty during a morning swim in the sea near Brighton’s Palace Pier.

“What should have been a moment of renewal to welcome in a new year turned into tragedy because of the unpredictable conditions,” said his friend and former colleague, Simon Jones.

Jonathan, who had a seven-year-old daughter with his fiancée, Marianne, had recently returned to his hometown of Kettering in Northamptonshire after living much of his adult life in Crouch End, London. A passionate amateur thespian, he also demonstrated immense talent and creativity through his journalism as arts editor for the Enfield-based Gazette, Advertiser and Press series of newspapers.

© Anne-Marie Sanderson

“He supported a range of arts organisations, including the then fledgling Chickenshed Theatre in Barnet,” said Simon, who was his editor at the time. “He ran historical walks with Marianne, telling the story of the Plague with the usual artistic majesty, wit and humour. He took centre stage worldwide for two full seconds at the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony for his role depicting a worker during the Industrial Revolution.

“Goodness resonated in everything Johnny did, whether through paid or voluntary work. As a father of the chapel for the NUJ, he campaigned for better employment rights for local journalists. He befriended older people experiencing social isolation and championed homelessness charities. And in his last role, he brought his creativity and a big heart to Victim Support, telling the stories of victims of crime with incredible kindness, warmth and empathy.”

Jonathan Lovett (right) during the London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony.

Liz Nicholls, friend and former colleague, said: “Johnny was inspired to help others by his late father, Stuart, who was a social worker most of his life and always put others first. Since my first day at the Enfield Gazette, when I was a bit green, newly pregnant and in need of advice, he was endlessly supportive, inspiring and fun. He was witty, charming, joyful, clever and deep, but also admirably silly.

“His friendship has helped me through work, parenthood, heartache and all the other big stuff. From being greedy gannets in north London through many festival frolics, he has always been the star. I've loved our volleys of voice note ping-pong, all the way up to his last joyful message on New Year’s Eve.

“Thank you Johnny for always listening, never judging and being a superstar. I will miss you so much but I’ll try to pay your kindness and creativity forward, every day.”

On Jonathan leading NUJ strike action, Lucy Purdy - journalist, editor and member of the Enfield Nine - said: “In 2011, after Tindle Newspapers’ management, led by multimillionaire owner Sir Ray Tindle, refused to replace departing staff, Jonathan led nine of us journalists on strike for two weeks. That fortnight, he somehow turned fear into courage and exhaustion into purpose.

“As father of the chapel, he was endlessly positive, passionate and brilliantly funny, even under intense pressure. Powered by Johnny, what could have felt like a gloomy, dispiriting last resort became a meticulously planned, theatrical and often hilarious act of collective empowerment, grounded in a fierce belief in journalistic quality.

“He spoke with confidence and passion, turning our frustration into words and our hope into action. That same bold creativity shone through when he paraded a mock coffin through Enfield town centre, dressed in a velvet cloak as a priest mourning local journalism. Yet behind every theatrical gesture was care, generosity and a deeply felt sense of solidarity. Johnny made us feel seen and valued. He gave us self-respect and reminded us why our work mattered. I will never forget it.”

© Anne-Marie Sanderson

Lucy added: “I’ll also always remember seeing him in the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony, cast as an Industrial Revolution worker. For a fleeting moment, the world saw his sense of theatre, mischief and brilliance as the cameras lingered on his wide-eyed stare. Lucky enough to be sitting in the stadium that day, I felt huge pride and joy knowing that remarkable man.”

James Diamond, a former colleague who worked with Jonathan at Trinity Mirror Southern, said: “Jon was instrumental in achieving recognition at his own newspaper group in north London and was very supportive of recognition campaigns and reviving chapels at other weekly newspapers across the capital.

“He was a principled and courageous NUJ representative who was always there for the members. Above all, he was a warm, funny and extremely talented human being and I feel very privileged to have known him.”

© Anne-Marie Sanderson

Dave Tilley, friend, former colleague and fellow NUJ activist, said: “Jon was always fun to be around. He was one of life's great characters and enlivened many a poorly attended Greater London Newspapers branch meeting with his great humour, quips and theatrics. As a father of chapel, he was full of energy and imagination – from organising song sheets on picket lines to fundraising, he was tenacious. He was a great colleague, friend and activist. And who could forget the wondrous impersonations of Samuel Pepys! The world is a poorer, less interesting place without him.”

Jeremy Dear, former NUJ general secretary, said:

“Jonathan was a crucial figure in the revival of the NUJ in local newspapers – an outstanding union fighter who helped improve the working lives of his members and stand up strong for journalism. A brilliant FoC, great branch activist, a funny and generous soul – he will be sorely missed.”

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“It’s clear from the many amazing tributes to Jonathan just how much he has touched people’s lives and inspired them. The union is proud of his activism and the work he did lives on in the hearts and memories of those who stood with him. It shows how one person working in a collective way with others can make a massive impact. Our sincere condolences to Jonathan’s family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.”

Jonathan’s funeral takes place on Thursday 29 January, 1pm, at The Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium, NN16 8XE. For details see jonathanlovett.muchloved.com.

A fundraising page has been set up for Jonathan’s daughter in his memory.

