Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,511 in the last 365 days.

NUJ Branch January 2026

This month's edition contains industrial updates at STV, union wins at Elsevier and PA, the George Viner Scholarship, and upcoming events.

Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Branch, including:

  • Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, on a snowy strike at STV, BBC Charter Renewal, and more.
  • Huda Elmi, NUJ magazines organiser, on recognition win at Elsevier.
  • Emily Pennink and Jonathan Brady, PA chapel reps, on above-inflation pay rises.
  • Hana Williams, George Viner Scholar, on pursuing a career in journalism.
  • Awil Mohamoud, NUJ campaigns and communications officer, on the ethics of reporting on terror.
  • Upcoming union events.

READ ONLINE

Download the resource

Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NUJ Branch January 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.