NUJ Branch January 2026
This month's edition contains industrial updates at STV, union wins at Elsevier and PA, the George Viner Scholarship, and upcoming events.
Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Branch, including:
- Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, on a snowy strike at STV, BBC Charter Renewal, and more.
- Huda Elmi, NUJ magazines organiser, on recognition win at Elsevier.
- Emily Pennink and Jonathan Brady, PA chapel reps, on above-inflation pay rises.
- Hana Williams, George Viner Scholar, on pursuing a career in journalism.
- Awil Mohamoud, NUJ campaigns and communications officer, on the ethics of reporting on terror.
- Upcoming union events.
