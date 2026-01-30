The Irish Journalist - February 2026

Welcome to the first Irish Journalist of 2026. The February 2026 edition contains: NUJ Life Members honoured in Dublin.

honoured in Dublin. Gerard Cunningham on the Spring Freelance Forum.

on the Spring Freelance Forum. Una Murphy on upcoming training opportunities.

on upcoming training opportunities. Tribute to Paddy Clancy .

. Updates on Iconic Media's dominance, Mediahuis pay talks, and workloads at Reach Ireland. Download the resource Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.