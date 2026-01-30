Submit Release
The Irish Journalist - February 2026

Welcome to the first Irish Journalist of 2026.

The February 2026 edition contains:

  • NUJ Life Members honoured in Dublin.
  • Gerard Cunningham on the Spring Freelance Forum.
  • Una Murphy on upcoming training opportunities.
  • Tribute to Paddy Clancy.
  • Updates on Iconic Media's dominance, Mediahuis pay talks, and workloads at Reach Ireland.
