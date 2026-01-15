San Francisco’s KNKO Launches Integrated Wellness Model

KNKO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KNKO, a premium concierge wellness company, officially launched in September 2025, introducing an integrated model for mind-body-nervous system wellness that combines elite practitioners, neuroscience-informed protocols, and white-glove service delivery across the San Francisco Bay Area.

The company addresses a growing gap in the wellness industry by offering coordinated care across multiple modalities, eliminating the fragmentation that often undermines long-term outcomes in traditional wellness delivery. KNKO delivers massage therapy, private yoga and guided meditation, and clinical hypnotherapy directly to clients’ homes, workplaces, or private settings, eliminating the logistical barriers that often prevent consistent wellness practices.

Founded by Farhan Zahid, whose background spans more than 20 years across clinical healthcare, corporate leadership, and advanced mind-body wellness practice, KNKO operates on three core principles: complete integration of services, connected practitioner teams that share client insights in real time to ensure continuity of care, and convenient delivery that adapts to client schedules and locations.

“I’ve spent years investing in my health, trying different approaches, seeing excellent practitioners, and putting in real effort. With KNKO, I broke through plateaus and challenges that had been stuck for years,” said Jane G., a wellness membership client. “The membership removed friction entirely. It’s effectively outsourcing your wellness in the best possible way.”

The company offers both à la carte services and membership-based concierge packages that include AI-enhanced wellness assessments designed to identify patterns across physical, mental, and emotional well-being, along with dedicated wellness concierge support and priority booking. KNKO intentionally maintains limited membership availability to ensure service quality and personalized attention.

A distinguishing feature of KNKO’s model is its ability to accept HSA and FSA payments for eligible services through integrated medical-necessity workflows, expanding access to preventive and therapeutic wellness care through the use of pre-tax health funds.

The company also provides corporate and executive wellness services, including workplace vitality sessions, employee wellness programs, and performance keynotes designed for high-stakes business environments where leadership clarity, nervous-system regulation, and resilience directly impact organizational outcomes.

KNKO’s launch comes amid rising rates of burnout and stress-related conditions, along with increased demand for private, personalized health services. The company’s integrated approach positions nervous-system regulation and mind-body connection as foundational elements of sustainable health rather than optional or supplemental treatments.

KNKO is a San Francisco-based concierge wellness company delivering integrated mind-body services through massage therapy, private yoga and meditation, and clinical hypnotherapy. Founded in 2025 by Farhan Zahid, KNKO provides personalized wellness experiences in client-preferred locations, combining clinical expertise with hospitality-grade service design. For more information, visit knko.co.

