Radiant Media Player partners with Cloud DRM to deliver seamless and secure playback

Radiant Media Player partners with Cloud DRM

ANTIBES, PACA, FRANCE, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiant Media Player, a leading HTML5 video and audio player for live, on-demand, and DVR content, has announced its integration with Cloud DRM, a highly scalable multi-DRM solution created by Big Blue Marble. This allows streaming platforms and media companies using Radiant Media Player to securely deliver protected video content across multiple end-user devices with a single, unified DRM workflow.

Radiant Media Player is widely used for media playback in desktop, mobile, and big screen TV apps thanks to its lightweight footprint, advanced playback and advertising capabilities, and HLS and MPEG-DASH support. Adding Cloud DRM to its partner network means its customers can secure their premium content with the most widely adopted DRM technologies - Google Widevine, Apple FairPlay, and Microsoft PlayReady - without having to integrate with several different DRM vendors independently.

Cloud DRM’s serverless architecture based on AWS Cloud ensures that playback remains seamless even during viewing peaks. With a virtually unlimited number of licenses issued every second and a license response time of less than 60 milliseconds, the service keeps the content secure and remains invisible to the Radiant Media Player’s viewers.

“Radiant Media Player is a trusted solution for professional streaming platforms worldwide,” said Dawid Górniak, Product Owner at Big Blue Marble. “This integration makes Cloud DRM readily accessible to Radiant Media Player customers, giving them broadcast-grade content security, even during offline playback.”

“Security and no-fail at playback point are critical requirement for premium streaming services,” said Arnaud Leyder, Radiant Media Player CEO. “By integrating with Cloud DRM, we combine our high-performance playback with a fully scalable, cost-effective multi-DRM solution. This way, viewers can benefit from robust content protection without compromising playback quality or user experience.”

The documentation for Radiant Media Player and Cloud DRM integration is available immediately. Detailed guidelines can be found on the Radiant Media Player and Cloud DRM websites.

About Radiant Media Player

At Radiant Media Player we love web video. We develop a modern go-everywhere HTML5 video player that embraces the way we consume video content in our digital age: everyday, everywhere, on every device. Our player can be used to create media oriented mobile & desktop websites, mobile apps and connected TV (CTV) apps following the concept: develop once with web technologies, deploy everywhere. Our player sports all the latest innovations to stay on top of your streaming media game: DRM, low-latency streaming, video advertisement, deep customisation, 360 video and more.

About Big Blue Marble

Big Blue Marble is an international media technology brand redefining how content is delivered, experienced, and monetized. Formed from a collaboration between ORS Group and Insys Video Technologies, it combines broadcast and consumer services experience with cloud-native OTT solutions to meet the needs of international content owners and TV service providers. Big Blue Marble empowers media organizations to launch and grow high-quality video services quickly, securely, and affordably.

