Radiant Media Player Triumphs at the Streaming Media European Innovation Awards 2023

Radiant Media Player wins at the 2023 Streaming Media European Innovation Awards!

Radiant Media Player proudly announces its groundbreaking win at the Streaming Media European Innovation Awards 2023 in the OTT Video Platform category.

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, PACA, FRANCE, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After being finalists in 2017 and 2020, 2023 marks a significant milestone as Radiant Media Player secures its first victory in the Streaming Media European Innovation Awards.

Since its inception in 2015, Radiant Media Player has been dedicated to revolutionizing the streaming media landscape. Arnaud Leyder, CEO and founder of Radiant Media Player shared “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers, partners and members of the streaming media community that have been supporting our effort since 2015, when we launched Radiant Media Player to the public. Thank you for your votes, this means the world to us and gives us a good reason to keep making our go-everywhere HTML5 player even better.”

Arnaud further added, “You made the right choice to pick Radiant Media Player for your application or website and the streaming media industry has officially acknowledged our excellent work with this award.”

If you are not a Radiant Media Player customer already, you can request a free trial at to get to know one of the best video players on the market.

Radiant Media Player - A Modern Go-everywhere HTML5 Video Player