YouScan Launches Free Tool for Analyzing LinkedIn Posts

YouScan - LinkedIn Post Analyser LinkedIn Post Quality Analyzer 5 metrics that determine your LinkedIn reach Does your voice establish expertise in your field?

The free LinkedIn Post Analyzer reveals how the LinkedIn algorithm evaluates posts, giving creators clear, actionable feedback in under 30 seconds.

We didn’t build LinkedIn Post Analyzer to rewrite posts or push everyone toward the same formula. The goal is to help authors understand how their draft is perceived while keeping their voice, intact.” — Alex Orap, Founder of YouScan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YouScan , a leading social intelligence platform, has announced the launch of LinkedIn Post Analyzer – a free tool designed to help professionals understand why some LinkedIn posts perform while others fall flat.Despite spending hours crafting posts, many marketers, founders, and creators struggle with low reach and limited engagement. Advice like “write a strong hook” or “be authentic” is common, but rarely specific. LinkedIn Post Analyzer addresses this gap by showing how individual posts are evaluated – both by the LinkedIn algorithm and by real readers.The tool analyzes a post in seconds and returns five quality scores, each paired with concrete, practical suggestions for improvement.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗲𝗱𝗜𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘇𝗲𝗿?LinkedIn Post Analyzer is a free tool that evaluates LinkedIn posts based on the signals that influence distribution and engagement on the platform.Users simply paste a draft post into the analyzer and receive feedback across five dimensions that directly impact reach – without publishing the post first.Rather than generating a rewritten version, the analyzer helps authors understand what’s working, what’s holding a post back, and why. The goal is to improve performance while preserving the author’s original voice, ideas, and intent – before the post goes live.𝗙𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗲𝗱𝗜𝗻 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲Based on analysis of more than 10,000 high-performing LinkedIn posts, YouScan identified five factors that matter most for visibility and engagement:• 𝗛𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿Does the first line stop the scroll? The opening determines whether readers invest attention in the first seconds – a key signal for distribution.• 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆Does the post sound human or AI-generated? The analyzer detects overly formal, templated language and highlights areas where a more natural tone can improve performance.• 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗽𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹Will readers respond? Posts that invite discussion through questions, stories, or clear points of view are more likely to trigger comments and extended reach.• 𝗔𝗹𝗴𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗺 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆Are technical choices quietly limiting reach? External links, excessive hashtags, or ineffective tagging can reduce visibility — even when the content itself is strong.• 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀Does the post demonstrate real expertise? Specific examples, concrete details, and firsthand observations help hold attention and build credibility.Each score comes with targeted explanations and suggestions, so users know exactly what to adjust.𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗔𝗜 𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀LinkedIn Post Analyzer is powered by the same AI infrastructure YouScan uses to analyze millions of social media conversations for enterprise clients.For more than a decade, YouScan has helped brands understand sentiment and analyse social media trends. The company applied that same technology to individual LinkedIn posts – proving that sophisticated analysis doesn’t have to be limited to large datasets.Whether analyzing a global conversation or a single post, the underlying logic remains the same: identify meaningful patterns and turn them into clear, usable insights.𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲, 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗰𝘆-𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁LinkedIn Post Analyzer is free to use, with no credit card required and no hidden upgrades. It works with posts written in any language. Users may be asked to authenticate via LinkedIn after multiple checks to ensure fair use. Posts are processed only to generate scores and feedback. Content is not stored or shared.LinkedIn Post Quality Analyzer is available now and takes about 30 seconds to use. Creators, marketers, and founders can test their posts in any language before publishing – and understand how small changes can make a measurable difference in reach and engagement.Try LinkedIn Post Analyzer today!youscan.io/writebetter

Meet a LinkedIn Post Analyzer for Pre-Publish Feedback

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.