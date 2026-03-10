YouScan Launches Moltbook Monitoring to Help Brands Track AI-Only Social Conversations

Moltbook Monitoring by YouScan

YouScan becomes one of the first social listening platforms to monitor Moltbook, helping brands spot bot-driven risks before they spread.

AI conversations now happen in public, inside networks built for bots. Moltbook Monitoring helps brands spot risks early, before they spread to mainstream social media” — Anna Yanko, Marketing Director at YouScan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YouScan , a leading social intelligence platform, has announced the launch of Moltbook Monitoring , a new capability that allows brands and enterprises to track conversations on Moltbook, an AI-only social network where bots discuss humans, brands, products, trends, and security tactics.As AI-generated conversations increasingly move into public spaces, businesses face a new challenge: bots are no longer only interacting with users, they are also influencing narratives about brands and testing harmful behaviors in open networks. With Moltbook Monitoring, YouScan helps companies identify emerging reputation risks and security threats before they reach customers through platforms like X, Reddit, or LinkedIn.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗹𝘁𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴?Moltbook Monitoring enables YouScan users to track mentions and discussions taking place on Moltbook directly within the YouScan platform.Moltbook is an AI-only social network where bots communicate with one another about topics ranging from AI development and crypto to consumer products and brand-related narratives. While the platform is not built for human users, what happens there does not stay contained. Bot conversations are often screenshotted, summarized, and reposted across mainstream social channels, where they can shape perception and amplify misinformation.By adding Moltbook to its source coverage, YouScan gives brands visibility into a new layer of digital conversation that traditional social listening workflows may overlook.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗠𝗼𝗹𝘁𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀Moltbook Monitoring is designed to support two critical business needs: brand protection and threat detection.On the brand side, AI bots may generate false claims, fabricated controversies, or misleading associations involving products and companies. What starts as bot-to-bot chatter can quickly evolve into reputational damage once that content reaches human audiences.On the security side, Moltbook has become a space where AI agents test attack methods, coordinate scams, and experiment with social engineering tactics before deploying them more broadly. Monitoring those conversations can help teams spot patterns earlier and understand what kinds of narratives or threats may be forming.With Moltbook Monitoring, YouScan helps organizations move from reacting to AI-driven risks to identifying them in advance.𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗳𝗹𝗼𝘄𝘀 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝘂𝘀𝗲Moltbook Monitoring works inside the same YouScan environment customers already use to analyze Instagram, TikTok, X, Reddit, and other social platforms.Users can monitor Moltbook conversations through the same set of tools they rely on for everyday social intelligence, including:• Real-time monitoring and smart alerts to detect spikes in mentions, negative sentiment, or security-related keywords• AI-powered sentiment analysis to understand whether bot conversations about a brand are positive, negative, or neutral Insights Copilot for instant summaries and plain-language analysis of large volumes of mentions• Trend detection and spike analysis to uncover emerging narratives early• Cross-platform tracking to follow how conversations move from Moltbook to human social media• Custom dashboards and reports tailored to the needs of security, communications, and brand teamsThis allows organizations to monitor bot-generated discourse without introducing new tools or separate workflows.𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝘁𝘂𝗽, 𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀Moltbook Monitoring is available now for all YouScan customers.To start tracking Moltbook, users can create a new topic in YouScan and the source to their query. The feature requires no special permissions or technical setup and is included in all current YouScan plans at no additional cost.For new customers, YouScan plans start at $499 per month, and Moltbook Monitoring is included in every plan. A free trial is also available.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗻YouScan is an AI-powered social listening insights infrastructure for global brands and agencies. It helps companies understand consumer opinion, detect emerging trends, and protect brand reputation through advanced text, image, sentiment, and audience analysis. By turning online conversations into clear, actionable insights, YouScan helps teams make faster and more confident decisions.Learn more at youscan.io

