Yanmar Releases Documentary: ‘Innovation Powering a Sustainable Future’

The problem with agriculture now is not only production volume, but climate change, drought—we are facing a lot of challenges that we need to support through our mechanization technology.” — Agribusiness President Kemal Shoshi

OSAKA, JAPAN, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global industry faces intensifying pressure—from climate change to declining labor availability—Yanmar is accelerating innovation across its businesses to build a more sustainable and resilient future. Rooted in more than a century of engineering excellence and driven by a bold environmental vision, the company is developing technologies and systems that address societal challenges while supporting farmers, communities, and industries worldwide.Technology Responding to Global NeedsAgriculture is at a turning point. The FAO reports that the share of the global workforce employed in agriculture has fallen from 40% in 2000 to 26% in 2022*1, even as global food demand continues to rise. At the same time, five out of every six farms worldwide operate on less than two hectares yet produce over a third of the world’s food*2. These pressures highlight the need for solutions that increase productivity, support small-scale farmers, and reduce environmental impacts.Yanmar is addressing this through advanced mechanization, robotics, and intelligent systems. The YV01 autonomous vineyard robot enables precise operations on steep and uneven terrain, reducing physical strain and improving consistency. The e-X1, a fully electric, autonomous agricultural machine, currently progressing through advanced development toward market monitoring in 2025, reflects Yanmar’s commitment to low-emission, high-efficiency farming.As Agribusiness R&D Head Shigemi Hidaka notes, “Yanmar's mechanization technology will increase productivity and yields, but this will be pointless unless we also realize sustainable agriculture. We need to think from both sides and realize both increased production and a sustainable environment.”Agribusiness President Kemal Shoshi adds that the sector’s challenges extend far beyond productivity: “The problem with agriculture now is not only production volume, but climate change, drought—we are facing a lot of challenges that we need to support through our mechanization technology.”Integrated Solutions for Rural RevitalizationYanmar’s innovation extends beyond equipment. The Save the Farms by Yanmar initiative applies agrivoltaics—installing solar panels above working farmland—to regenerate idle land, produce renewable energy, and improve farmers’ income.Project leader Kenichi Tanaka explains, “Save the Farms by Yanmar connects agriculture to the future. We are planning to install solar power generation equipment and return the profits to farmers. Our hope is that farming will become a career the next generation will aspire to.”By uniting expertise across agriculture, energy systems, and engineering, Yanmar is creating models that strengthen food security while supporting regional economies.YANMAR GREEN CHALLENGE 2050Yanmar aims to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operations, customers, suppliers, and all areas of business activity by 2050. This commitment drives innovation in clean energy, electrified equipment, circular resource systems, and regenerative environmental initiatives.Shoshi emphasizes the company’s guiding philosophy: “A Sustainable Future - New Value Through Technology,’ a statement which reflects the philosophy of Yanmar’s founder Magokichi Yamaoka, guides employees’ actions. We deliver this every day so every part of society can benefit from our technology and environmentally friendly solutions.”From autonomous robotics to regenerative farming models and renewable-energy initiatives, Yanmar is redefining how technology can contribute to a healthier, more sustainable world. Guided by the YANMAR GREEN CHALLENGE 2050, the company is advancing innovation that delivers meaningful value to society, the environment, and future generations.About Yanmar:With beginnings in Osaka, Japan, in 1912, Yanmar was the first ever to succeed in making a compact diesel engine of a practical size in 1933. A pioneer in diesel engine technology, Yanmar is a global innovator in a wide range of industrial equipment, from small and large engines, agricultural machinery and facilities, construction equipment, energy systems, marine, to machine tools, and components — Yanmar’s global business operations span seven domains. On land, at sea, and in the city, Yanmar provides advanced solutions to the challenges customers face, towards realizing A Sustainable Future.For more details, please visit the official website of Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. https://www.yanmar.com/global/about/ References*1: https://www.fao.org/newsroom/detail/fao-statistical-yearbook-2024-reveals-critical-insights-on-the-sustainability-of-agriculture-food-security-and-the-importance-of-agrifood-in-employment/en *2: https://www.fao.org/newsroom/detail/Small-family-farmers-produce-a-third-of-the-world-s-food/en Yanmar Green Challenge 2050Yanmar Smart AgricultureSAVE THE FARMS by YANMAR

Yanmar in GSTI | Innovation Powering a Sustainable Future

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.