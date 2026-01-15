Embotech Receives TÜV SÜD Safety Certification: Autonomous Tractor Solution Now CE-Marked

CE Marking Plate ATS EC-Type Examination Certificate TÜV SÜD

EC-Type Examination Certificate issued for Embotech’s second Level4 auton-omous system, confirming approval for production deployment

This certification confirms the safety and robustness of our Autonomous Tractor Solution architecture.” — Dr. Alexander Domahidi, Embotech's CTO & Founder

ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Embotech has received the TÜV SÜD EC-Type Ex-amination Certificate for its Autonomous Tractor Solution (ATS) and issued the CE marking. This confirms the system is approved for autonomous operations in indus-trial logistics and enables deployment of driverless tractors in gated industrial envi-ronments across Europe. The milestone marks Embotech’s second TÜV-certified SAE Level-4 system.The EC-Type Examination Certificate covers functional safety, electrical safety, electro-magnetic compatibility (EMC), and cybersecurity. The certification is also recognized in the UK, and alignment with ISO 13849 supports future deployment pathways in North Ameri-ca.Embotech’s ATS architecture supports fully autonomous operation without reliance on external sensing systems or server infrastructure. All safety-critical functions are integrated on board.The system builds on more than a decade of Embotech’s autonomous driving experience, with over 500,000 vehicles operated autonomously in industrial deployments. Certifica-tion-relevant testing, focused on compliance with machine safety standards, including redundant perception, real-time detection and reaction, failsafe mechanisms, hardware redundancy, and validation of Embotech’s safety architecture. ATS brings these elements together in a production system based on multi-modal perception, robust trajectory planning, and TÜV-certified redundant compute hardware.The solution meets industrial safety requirements and can be deployed in ports, OEM production plants, logistics hubs, distribution centers, and large industrial yards. It sup-ports continuous operation in challenging mixed traffic environments.“This certification confirms the safety and robustness of our Autonomous Tractor Solution architecture”, said Embotech’s CTO and Founder Dr. Alexander Domahidi. “Our system combines a dual-path software architecture: an AI stack that enables human-like driving in mixed-traffic scenarios, and a deterministic safety path that safeguards the AI. This al-lows us to deliver high-performance autonomy without compromising on safety. Running on commercially available sensing and compute hardware, the system is highly scalable and cost-efficient.”With ATS, Embotech now holds two independently certified Level-4 systems, making it the first company worldwide with multiple TÜV-certified Level-4 autonomous driving so-lutions. For context, while the first certification covered Embotech’s infrastructure-based Automated Vehicle Marshalling (AVM) system, this milestone enables ongoing customer deployments, including autonomous terminal tractor operations at APM Terminals Maasvlakte II, and demonstrates that large-scale, certified autonomous logistics is now safe and proven in production.About EmbotechEmbotech is a Swiss deep-tech company delivering safety-certified autonomous driving solutions approved for industrial logistics operations. Founded in 2013 as a spin-off from ETH Zurich, the company has developed Level-4 autonomous driving solutions designed for complex and demanding logistics environments. Its Automated Vehicle Marshalling (AVM) and Autonomous Tractor Solution (ATS) are deployed in automotive factories, vehi-cle distribution centers, ports, and logistics yards. The two solutions run on a shared, AI-powered autonomy platform that delivers high-precision and reliable performance in mixed-traffic operations.Embotech is the first company worldwide with two certified Level-4 autonomous solu-tions in commercial operation. Its systems move more than 2,500 vehicles autonomously each day, improving safety, productivity, resilience, and sustainability across logistics op-erations.For more info, visit embotech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.