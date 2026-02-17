EUROGATE and Embotech Launch Second Autonomous Terminal Tractor Pilot in Hamburg to Test Operational Performance

ATS in Eurogate HH pilot

Second pilot of Embotech’s Level-4 autonomous terminal tractors begins at EUROGATE Hamburg, testing operational performance under day-to-day terminal conditions

This second pilot represents a logical next step... Hamburg allows us to evaluate how autonomy performs against operational KPIs and within commercial terminal processes.” — Johannes Stelten, Managing Director EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg

ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EUROGATE, one of Europe’s largest container terminal and logistics groups, and Embotech, a Swiss pioneer in safety-certified Level-4 autonomy, have launched a second pilot project for Autonomous Terminal Tractors (ATTs) at the EUROGATE marine terminal in Hamburg. The six-month pilot started at the end of January and builds on the successful technical feasibility pilot completed at EUROGATE Wilhelmshaven.From Feasibility to Operational EvaluationWhile the Wilhelmshaven pilot validated the technical maturity of Embotech’s Autonomous Tractor Solution (ATS) across landside and waterside operations, the Hamburg pilot shifts the focus to operational performance. The autonomous tractors will carry out container transport moves between the railway terminal and the container terminal via straddle carrier interchange zones, covering a critical segment of horizontal container movement. Performance will be assessed through throughput, availability, and process stability under day-to-day terminal conditions.“This second pilot represents a logical next step,” said Johannes Stelten, Managing Director EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg. “After validating the technical capabilities of autonomous terminal tractors in Wilhelmshaven, Hamburg allows us to evaluate how autonomy performs against operational KPIs and within commercial terminal processes.”New Automation Capability: Autonomous CouplingA key technical addition in Hamburg is automated coupling between tractor and trailer, supplied by AUCOS. The AUCOS Coup system connects air, power, and data via the kingpin, allowing tractor–trailer coupling without manual intervention. The system integrates with Embotech’s AV Kit, enabling precise reverse maneuvers and trailer buffering required in both the railway terminal and straddle carrier interchange zones. This capability enhances operational efficiency while maintaining high safety standards.Operating in Mixed-Traffic EnvironmentsThe Hamburg pilot tests autonomous tractors in mixed traffic, sharing lanes with manually driven terminal vehicles and working alongside straddle carrier processes. Embotech’s ATS continuously plans trajectories in real time , adapting to dynamic interactions and maintaining safe and predictable movement throughout terminal operations.“Autonomy only creates value when it performs reliably in daily operations,” said Niklas Thomas, Head of Business Development at Embotech. “This pilot lets us evaluate our system against operational and commercial benchmarks in close cooperation with EUROGATE and our partners.”The project demonstrates a stepwise approach to autonomy - from feasibility and certification to operational evaluation - in a live mixed-traffic environment.About EUROGATEEUROGATE – that is bundled port expertise: We operate container termi-nals in 5 countries. As a leading container terminal operator, our core com-petencies also include areas such as transportation, maintenance and packaging. Over the past decades, we have developed into a central hub in the continent’s trade and logistics infrastructure. With state-of-the-art technology and many years of experience, we advance global supply chains and international trade: Moving the global economy.About EmbotechEmbotech is a Swiss deep-tech leader in safety-certified Level-4 autono-mous driving solutions for industrial logistics and the first company world-wide to hold multiple TÜV-certified Level-4 solutions, with two systems in-dependently validated. Its Automated Vehicle Marshalling (AVM) and Au-tonomous Tractor Solution (ATS) are deployed in automotive factories, ve-hicle distribution centers, ports, and logistics yards – improving safety, productivity, resilience, and sustainability across logistics operations.Autonomous Logistics. Built to Deliver. For more info, visit embotech.com

