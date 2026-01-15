Update No. 1: St. Albans Barracks / Armed robbery — suspects arrested

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A2008841

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/03/25 at 0403 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 493 Cook Rd., Highgate, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Armed robbery

ACCUSED NO. 1: Eric Smith

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VIOLATIONS: Burglary into an occupied dwelling, assault and robbery

ACCUSED NO. 2: Sabrena Murray

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VIOLATIONS: Burglary into an occupied dwelling, aiding in the commission of a felony, possession of stolen property, false information to a police officer

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Through continued investigation, the Vermont State Police identified two suspects in the Dec. 3, 2025, home-invasion armed robbery in Highgate. The suspects were identified as 41-year-old Eric Smith and his 31-year-old girlfriend, Sabrena Murray, both of Swanton.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, Smith and Murray were located and arrested at a home in Swanton. VSP's Tactical Services Unit, Bomb Squad, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Programs took part in the arrest. Smith and Murray surrendered without incident and were jailed pending arraignment. Smith's bail was set at $10,000 bail, and Murray's was set at $2,500.

Smith is facing charges of burglary into an occupied dwelling and assault & robbery; Murray is facing charges of burglary into an occupied dwelling, aiding in the commission of a felony, possession of stolen property, and providing false information to a police officer. They are due to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.

No additional details are currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the suspects' arraignments. Members of the news media should contact the Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the hearings.

***Initial news release, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025***

At about 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, troopers responded to a residence at 493 Cook Rd. in the town of Highgate after receiving a report of an armed robbery. The victims reported that two unidentified people forcefully entered the home, threatened the residents with a weapon, stole valuables and fled the area. The suspects were described as a tall, thin man wearing all black with a mask covering his face, and a short woman wearing a gray coat. No one was injured during the incident.

The Vermont State Police is seeking the public's assistance with information to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Mathew Nadeau at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

