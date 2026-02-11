New Haven Barracks/ Leaving the Scene of an Accident/ Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE #: 26B5000512
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 2/11/26, 0833 hours
STREET: VT Route 30
TOWN: Cornwall
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cider Mill Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Unknown
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown
VEHICLE MAKE: Unknown
VEHICLE MODEL: Flatbed wrecker
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Unknown
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: Unknown
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR/VICTIM: Samantha Lafave
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver's side contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 2/11/26 at approximately 0833 hours, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in which one vehicle fled the scene in the area of VT Route 30 and Cider Mill Road in the Town of Cornwall. Investigation revealed V#1 and V#2 were both traveling north when V#1 lost control. The flatbed of V#1 struck the driver's side of V#2. V#1 then fled the scene. No injuries resulted.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip at the link below.
VCVC(s): Pending
COURT ACTION: Pending
Legal Disclaimer:
