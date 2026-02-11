New Haven Barracks/ Leaving the Scene of an Accident/ Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE #: 26B5000510
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 2/11/26, 0627 hours
STREET: VT Route 116
TOWN: Bristol
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cobble Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Unknown
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Unknown
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: Unknown
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR/VICTIM: Andrew Robinson
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 2/11/26 at approximately 0627 hours, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in which one vehicle fled the scene in the area of VT Route 116 and Cobble Road in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling north while V#2 was traveling south. V#1 ran V#2 off the roadway, causing a crash. V#1 then fled the scene. No injuries resulted.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip at the link below.
VCVC(s): Pending
COURT ACTION: Pending
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.