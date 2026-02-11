Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Leaving the Scene of an Accident/ Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE #: 26B5000510

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 2/11/26, 0627 hours

STREET: VT Route 116

TOWN: Bristol

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cobble Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Unknown

 

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Unknown

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: Unknown

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR/VICTIM: Andrew Robinson

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 2/11/26 at approximately 0627 hours, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in which one vehicle fled the scene in the area of VT Route 116 and Cobble Road in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling north while V#2 was traveling south. V#1 ran V#2 off the roadway, causing a crash. V#1 then fled the scene. No injuries resulted.

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip at the link below.


 

VCVC(s): Pending

COURT ACTION: Pending

Legal Disclaimer:

