Minister Dean Macpherson on resignation of IDT CEO

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, welcomed the announcement by the Independent Development Trust (IDT) Board that Ms Tebogo Malaka has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the entity, with effect from 31 January 2026. The Minister noted the confirmation by the IDT Board that Ms Malaka’s resignation is without any exit compensation and does not bring an end to criminal investigations, and said this decision reflects an important commitment to accountability and the protection of public funds.

Malaka was suspended from the IDT in August last year following the release of an independent PwC report into the botched R836-million PSA oxygen plant project, which recommended disciplinary action against her for failing to prevent or act on violations that may have cost the State hundreds of millions of rands. Minister Macpherson thanked the IDT Board for the work undertaken since the findings of the report were made public, and noted that Malaka’s resignation comes ahead of a disciplinary hearing scheduled for February 2026.

“While Ms Malaka resigned before the disciplinary process could be concluded, I welcome the fact that her resignation comes without a golden handshake. Importantly, her resignation does not immunise her from criminal investigations or any civil proceedings that may arise. This reaffirms our position that no individual in the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure, or any of its entities, is above ethical governance, the law, or accountability - and that accountability does not fall away simply because someone resigns. We therefore urge law-enforcement agencies to conclude the criminal investigations without delay, and to act decisively should the evidence warrant prosecution,” the Minister said.

“Since the IDT board’s appointment last year, great strides have been made to bring governance stability to the entity. However, the resignation does not end the problems at the IDT, but is a welcome step in our continued reform agenda in the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure, which is anchored on ethical governance which puts the South African public first.”

