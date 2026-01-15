Delray Beach Open Shares What’s New for 2026 Tournament

Delray Beach Open Logo Delray Beach Open Grand Tasting Stadium Singles Final Stadium Singles Final

Delray Beach Open to Feature FAN FEST Opening Weekend, Food & Wine Series Experiences, Expanded Premium Seating, Downtown Activations & Enhanced Fan Programming

Every year, we look for ways to elevate both the tennis and the overall fan experience.” — Adam Baron, Executive Director of the Delray Beach Open

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just one month to go until the 2026 Delray Beach Open , tournament organizers are sharing what fans can expect off the court during this year’s event, taking place February 13–22 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center.In addition to elite ATP 250 competition and a star-studded Legends field, the 2026 Delray Beach Open will once again deliver a robust slate of fan-focused programming, including FAN FEST opening weekend, the return of the coveted Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series , expanded premium seating options, enhanced VIP experiences , downtown activations, and community-driven events throughout tournament week.Players to WatchTwo-time Delray Beach Open champion Taylor Fritz returns in pursuit of a record-breaking third title and is anticipated to play his first match on Thursday, February 19 (night session, second match on). Boca Raton resident and fan favorite Tommy Paul is confirmed to compete, while three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud will make his Delray Beach debut. Rising American stars Alex Michelsen, Learner Tien, and Brandon Nakashima are also slated to appear, adding next-generation excitement to the field.Legends Event during FAN FEST Opening Weekend: February 13–15Opening weekend will once again be anchored by FAN FEST, featuring Legends matches, ATP qualifying, interactive fan activations, player autograph opportunities, and family-friendly programming.Headlining the Legends event are International Tennis Hall of Famers Bob and Mike Bryan, the most successful doubles team in tennis history and six-time Delray Beach Open champions. They will be joined by an all-star Legends lineup including Luke and Murphy Jensen, Tommy Haas, Jan-Michael Gambill, Jesse Levine, Ryan Harrison, and former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro.Del Potro is scheduled to compete in two Legends matches—Friday night, February 13, and Sunday, February 15 (day session). Match times are subject to change and will be announced closer to the tournament.Legends play and ATP qualifying will run February 13–15, followed by the ATP 250 main draw from February 16–22.“Every year, we look for ways to elevate both the tennis and the overall fan experience,” said Adam Baron, Executive Director of the Delray Beach Open. “From FAN FEST and Legends weekend to the Food & Wine Series, premium seating, and downtown activations, the Delray Beach Open continues to grow as a citywide experience—where champions play and fans party.”What to Expect at the 2026 Delray Beach OpenDraw Event – Friday, February 13The 2026 Delray Beach Open Draw Event will take place Friday, February 13, in the late afternoon at Tin Roof Delray Beach. Full timing details will be announced via tournament channels.Food & Wine Series (Select Events Throughout Tournament Week)The Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series returns as an integrated extension of tournament week, offering a rotating schedule of culinary, cocktail, and social events staged around live match play. Full Food & Wine Series details are available at https://www.delraybeachopen.com/en/food-and-wine Expanded Premium Seating & New PerksNew and enhanced seating options for 2026 include:-Veranda Seating: Covered seating with a rotating, new list of appetizer-style bites, snacks, soft drinks, beer, and wine-On-Court Best Seats: Director’s chairs positioned just feet from the action, including complimentary snacks, soft drinks, beer and wine-VIP & Ultimate ExperiencesCurated packages offer fans premium on-court seating, enhanced hospitality access, hotel accommodations, and premium parking.Details: https://www.delraybeachopen.com/en/ultimate-experiences Community & USTA Florida ProgrammingCommunity engagement remains a core component of the Delray Beach Open. Tournament week will feature the Wheelchair Tennis Showcase, USTA Florida Kids Day, USTA League Night (Wednesday, February 18), and additional on-site and community activations.More information: https://www.delraybeachopen.com/en/special-events Downtown Window Display Competition (NEW)In partnership with the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority, the Delray Beach Open will launch the first-ever Downtown Window Display Competition, “Love at First Sight.”-Tennis-themed storefront displays across Downtown Delray Beach-Displays visible beginning February 1, 2026-Public voting for the best display from February 1–17 (via app)-Winners announced on Stadium Court at noon on Wednesday, February 18Volunteer ProgramThe Delray Beach Open engages more than 350 volunteers across hospitality, credentials, player services, and tournament operations. Volunteer information: https://www.delraybeachopen.com/en/tournament/volunteers Special Offers & DiscountsThe tournament offers a variety of ticket programs, including Senior BOGO days, group discounts, USTA member discounts, Military & First Responders Appreciation Day, Teacher Appreciation Day, Kids Get In Free promotions during FAN FEST weekend, and a Food Drive ticket offer. Full details: https://www.delraybeachopen.com/en/tickets/special-offers About the Delray Beach OpenFeaturing a Legends event and an ATP 250 Tour event in the same week at the same venue, the tournament is held in Delray Beach, Florida, February 13-22, 2026, at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. The ATP Tour's first North American hard-court event of the outdoor season is one of just eight ATP Tour events in the United States. The 3-day Legends event is in its 17th year. The 2026 edition of the ATP 250 event will be its 34th overall. Each year, the Delray Beach Open brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover the Palm Beaches Florida's annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA's "Best Tennis Town'' Award and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of an "ATP Award of Excellence." For more information, please visit https://www.delraybeachopen.com/ About the ATP TOURAs a global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com About the City of Delray BeachIn southeast Palm Beach County, along the Atlantic seashore, a Village by the Sea that began as an agricultural community in 1895 has become one of Florida's most popular destinations for visitors, new families and seasonal residents. The City of Delray Beach encompasses slightly over 16 square miles with a permanent population of nearly 65,000 and growing. The city’s charm continues to garner national awards. In 2017 alone the city received three awards: the “All-America City” award from the National Civic League (NCL) for literacy strides (the NCL also recognized Delray Beach in 1993 and 2001), a “Playful City USA” designation for providing 24 playgrounds for residents, and the recognition of Atlantic Avenue as one of the “10 Great American Shopping Streets” by USA Today. In 2012 during the nationally televised "Best of the Road" special, Delray Beach was chosen by Rand McNally, USA Today and the Travel Channel as the "Most Fun Small Town" in America. In 2014, USA Today named Delray as one of the "Best Atlantic Beaches in Florida."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.