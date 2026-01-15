Injury Care Solutions Group: George Kittle Achilles Tear Explained

Greg Vigna

Injury Care Solutions Group is a resource for both plaintiff and defense attorneys, offering expert services and litigation support that leverage the experience of its founder.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Greg Vigna, Board Certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Life Care Planner, states, “I’m a life-long 49ers fan, season ticket holder, and a huge fan of George Kittle. I am not ashamed to say that the best day of my life was watching Super Bowl XXIV, as Joe Montana, John Taylor, and others trashed the Broncos, followed by partying until 5am while watching the Neville Brothers and Huey Lewis perform at Tipitinas, when I was a student at Tulane Medical School. My sons, Luke and Teddy Vigna, also wish Mr. Kittle the best and a complication-free recovery, and we all look forward to seeing him on the field next November. Below is an expert report for the Faithful to assist in understanding the injury and what lies ahead for our favorite 49er, Mr. George Kittle."Link: https://injurycaresolutionsgroup.com/achiles-tendon-rupture/ Current torts and expert services provided by Injury Care Solutions Group include: 1) Acquired brain injury, 2) Amputation/Prosthetics, 3) Brachial plexus injury, 4) Burn care, 5) Cerebral Palsy, 6) Decubitus ulcers, 7) Deep venous thrombosis/pulmonary embolism/and IVC filters, 8) Depo-Provera and meningiomas, 9) Hernia mesh, 10) Hospital acquired sepsis, 11) Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy and developmental delay, 12) Mid-urethral sling pain syndromes, 13) Complex orthopedic injuries, 14) Shoulder dystocia, 15) Spinal cord injury and cauda equina syndrome, and 16) Stroke management.Injury Care Solutions Group is a resource for both plaintiff and defense attorneys, offering expert services and litigation support that leverage the experience of its founder, Greg Vigna, MD, JD . Dr. Vigna is a retired physician who is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation with over twenty years of clinical experience. He is a testifying expert based on his board certification and a life care planner who has been retained in over 350 cases over the past thirteen years. He is also a national personal injury attorney representing individuals who have suffered serious injuries from medical malpractice, defective drugs and devices, and catastrophic personal injury.Dr. Vigna concludes, “The case is built with experts and their reports and concludes with lawyers who are ready to take it to the finish line. For attorneys who need trial assistance, there are options for that as well.”Injury Care Solutions Group offers tort-specific expert solutions, nursing consultants, litigation support, and life care planning services. There is no finder’s fee for experts, as that is an unnecessary cost for both plaintiff and defense firms. Experts are welcome to provide content in the form of expert reports to describe their experience and the literature on important topics in the field of trauma and serious medical conditions caused by exposure to dangerous chemicals and injuries caused by bad drugs and devices.Talk to Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD at 1-800-269-6514Email: info@injurycaresolutionsgroup.comTo learn more, visit our website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.