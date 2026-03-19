Injury Care Solutions Group: 'Deck-Slap' Calcaneus Fractures in Focus from Torpedoes

Greg Vigna

Rising military activity may bring back severe “deck-slap” heel fractures, often with spinal injuries and long-term complications like post-traumatic arthritis

As military operations ramp up in the Middle East, certain war-related injuries may re-emerge. One such injury is the 'deck-slap’ fracture involving the bilateral calcaneus or heel bone.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD , Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and a life care planning expert, states, “As military operations ramp up in the Middle East, certain war-related injuries may re-emerge. One such injury is the 'deck-slap’ fracture involving the bilateral calcaneus or heel bone. This injury can occur when a vessel is struck from below, such as by a torpedo, transmitting blast forces through the deck to standing personnel and resulting in fractures of both heels. Associated injuries may include spinal injuries, which occurs in approximately 10% of those with bilateral calcaneus fractures. Unfortunately, bilateral calcaneus fracture have a tendency to be catastrophic injuries, with extensive soft-tissue injuries, and associated injuries, with fractures leading to post-traumatic arthritis of the foot.”To learn about calcaneus fractures, rehabilitation, and future care needs, click here. Injury Care Solutions Group is a resource for both plaintiff and defense attorneys, providing expert services and litigation support. The group draws on the experience of its founder, Greg Vigna, MD, JD, a retired physician who is board certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation with more than 20 years of clinical experience. Dr. Vigna also serves as a testifying expert based on his board certification and as a life care planner, having been retained in more than 350 cases over the past 13 years. In addition, he is a national personal injury attorney who represents individuals who have suffered serious injuries due to medical malpractice, dangerous drugs and medical devices, and other catastrophic personal injuries.Current torts and expert services include: 1) Acquired brain injury, 2) Amputation/Prosthetics, 3) Brachial plexus injury, 4) Burn care, 5) Cerebral Palsy, 6) Decubitus ulcers, 7) Deep venous thrombosis/pulmonary embolism/and IVC filters, 8) Depo-Provera and meningiomas, 9) Hernia mesh, 10) Hospital acquired sepsis, 11) Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy and developmental delay, 12) mid-urethral sling pain syndromes, 13) Complex orthopedic injuries, 14) Shoulder dystocia, 15) Spinal cord injury and cauda equina syndrome, and 16) Stroke management.Dr. Vigna concludes, “Cases are built by the reports and testimony of experts and concludes with lawyers who are ready to take that work product to the finish line.”To learn more, visit our website

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