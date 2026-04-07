Injury Care Solutions Group: Hip Drop Tackle and the Maisonneuve Fracture Explained

Greg Vigna

Hip drop tackles are probably the most dangerous tackle in football.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Greg Vigna , a Board Certified specialist in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and a life care planner, states, “Hip drop tackles are probably the most dangerous tackle in football. This led to a ban of the tackle before the 2024 football season. It occurs when the defender grabs the offensive player high, intends to tackle them, unwinds their body, and takes them down on their side.”Dr. Vigna continues, “The injuries it causes include damage to the medial malleolus, the anterior inferior tibiofibular ligament, rupture of the interosseous ligament, rupture of the posterior inferior tibiofibular ligament, and a proximal fibular fracture.”Read Dr. Vigna’s Orthopedic Head-to-Toe Trauma series on Maisonneuve Fractures Current torts and expert services provided by Injury Care Solutions Group include: 1) Acquired brain injury, 2) Amputation/Prosthetics, 3) Brachial plexus injury, 4) Burn care, 5) Cerebral Palsy, 6) Decubitus ulcers, 7) Deep venous thrombosis/pulmonary embolism/and IVC filters, 8) Depo-Provera and meningiomas, 9) Hernia mesh, 10) Hospital acquired sepsis, 11) Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy and developmental delay, 12) mid-urethral sling pain syndromes, 13) Complex orthopedic injuries, 14) Shoulder dystocia, 15) Spinal cord injury and cauda equina syndrome, and 16) Stroke management.Injury Care Solutions Group is a resource for both plaintiff and defense attorneys, providing expert services and litigation support. The group draws on the experience of its founder, Greg Vigna, MD, JD, a retired physician who is board certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation with more than 20 years of clinical experience. Dr. Vigna also serves as a testifying expert based on his board certification and as a life care planner, having been retained in more than 350 cases over the past 13 years. In addition, he is a national personal injury attorney who represents individuals who have suffered serious injuries due to medical malpractice, dangerous drugs and medical devices, and other catastrophic personal injuries.Dr. Vigna concludes, “A case is built and explained by way of experts and should always be evidence-based as well as supported by the skill, experience, and training of the expert.”Injury Care Solutions Group offers tort-specific expert solutions, nursing consultants, litigation support, and life care planning services. There is no finder’s fee for experts, as that is an unnecessary cost for both plaintiff and defense firms. Experts are welcome to provide content in the form of expert reports to describe their experience and the literature on important topics in the field of trauma and serious medical conditions caused by exposure to dangerous chemicals and injuries caused by bad drugs and devices.To learn more, visit our website Email: info@injurycaresolutionsgroup.com

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