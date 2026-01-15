Onslow County Businessman Charged In State Tax Case

Raleigh, N.C.

Onslow County businessman Jimmy John Brinkley, 49, of Swansboro, was arrested on felony tax charges filed by the N.C. Department of Revenue. He was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State Property.

Indictments allege that Brinkley, president of Select Staffing and Labor of NC, Incorporated, aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use approximately $511,701 in North Carolina Withholding Tax from January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2023. During this time, Brinkley was a responsible person of Select Staffing and Labor of NC, Incorporated, and was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina Withholding Tax to the N.C. Department of Revenue.

Brinkley appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $50,000 secured bond. A first appearance is scheduled for tomorrow, January 15, 2026, in Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Brinkley resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.