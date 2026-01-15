Arab America Foundation Launches 20 Under 20 for 2026

20 Under 20 Arab America Foundation

20 Under 20 Honorees Represent Strength, Creativity, and Leadership of the Next Generation of Arab Americans

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arab America Foundation announced today that nominations are open for 20 Under 20 (Class of 2026) , and applications are now being accepted until Monday, February 16, 2026. 20 Under 20 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans.The program spotlights young students who have achieved spectacular academic success, work/internships, community service, and extra-curricular activities, such as clubs, sports, music, arts, and writing. In addition, the following areas will be considered: achievements demonstrating, but not limited to, outstanding leadership, dedication to a career path, new initiatives, and commitment to Arab American heritage and culture.“Our 20 Under 20 honorees represent the strength, creativity, and leadership of the next generation of Arab Americans,” said Warren David, president of Arab America and co-founder of the Arab America Foundation. “Empowering young people at this pivotal stage affirms their identity, amplifies their voices, and prepares them to lead with purpose in their communities and across American society.”The competition is open to all Arab Americans between the ages of 17 and 20 who live in the United States. Applicants should complete an online application about their background and achievements. The finalists will be determined by a panel of judges who will review applications anonymously.The Arab America Foundation and its board members are grateful for the leadership of the initiative’s coordinators, Nabeleh Ghareeb and Elias T. Khalil, and the prestigious panel of judges.Through the Rising Leaders Initiative, the Arab America Foundation recognizes accomplished young Arab American professionals who are 40 Under 40, 30 Under 30, and 20 Under 20. The initiative spotlights professionals in all fields and business sectors, including education, law, public service/politics, non-profit, business leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers, medical professionals, artists, entertainers, writers, and media representatives.About the Arab America FoundationThe Arab America Foundation ( www.arabamericafoundation.org ) is a nonprofit (501(c)(3)) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote the Arab heritage, educate Americans about the Arab identity, connect Arab Americans (socially and professionally), and build coalitions with diverse organizations across the U.S.For more information or to submit an application to the 20 Under 20 initiative, please Click Here.

