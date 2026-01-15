Harold Desmond Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harold Desmond, founder of Epitome Clothing Company, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how creativity, resilience, and self-belief can transform hardship into purpose-driven entrepreneurship.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Desmond explores how artistic expression and perseverance can become foundations for entrepreneurship, and breaks down how refusing to be defined by circumstances or outside perceptions allows individuals to build confidence, create opportunity, and carve their own path forward.“You’re only limited by what you believe you can achieve,” said Desmond.Harold’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/harold-desmond

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.