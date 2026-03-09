Flor D. Brea to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flor D. Brea, founder of Lucas Rainbow Bilingual Preschool, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she shares how faith, perseverance, and purpose transformed her journey from adversity to entrepreneurship.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Brea will explore how compassion-driven leadership and bilingual education can empower teachers, families, and communities to thrive. She breaks down how immigrating to the United States with limited resources, and no English, strengthened her resilience and inspired her to build inclusive early childhood programs that celebrate cultural diversity and respect.Viewers will walk away with insights on turning adversity into motivation, creating mission-driven businesses, and using education to uplift communities and break generational barriers.“Leadership starts with empathy—treat people the way you wish someone had treated you,” said Brea.Flor’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/flor-brea

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.