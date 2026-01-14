ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 16-19)

PHOENIX – A limited number of restrictions are scheduled for freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area this weekend (Jan. 16-19), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and prepare to use detour routes as needed while the following restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Williams Field and Higley roads in the Southeast Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 19) for pavement maintenance. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Gilbert Road, Lindsey Road and Val Vista Drive also closed . Detours : Consider using eastbound Williams Field or Germann roads to Higley Road to reach eastbound Loop 202. Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) is another alternate route.

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Arizona Avenue and Alma School Road in Chandler from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 17) for widening project. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to two lanes in both directions between 19th and 31st avenues in the Northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 17) for widening project. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

